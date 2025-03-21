Oilers Relinquish Third-Period Lead to Four Unanswered Tahoe Goal
March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Tahoe Knight Monster at the BOK Center on Friday night.
Jake McGrew opened the scoring five minutes into the action, beating Vyacheslav Buteyets through the five hole after sneaking behind the Oiler's for a clear-cut breakaway. Josh Nelson responded less than one minute later, besting Jesper Vikman during a net-mouth scramble to level the game 1-1 at the 5:57 mark.
Daneel Lategan gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead early on in the middle frame, picking up a bank pass from Anthony Costantini and driving to the cage before a beautiful, in-tight topshelf tuck 2:44 into the second.
Simon Pinard outwaited Buteyets after a blown defensive assignment allowed the Quebecois to find his 10th goal of the series 41 seconds into a now-tied 2-2 third frame. The Knight Monsters scored three-more unanswered within a 3:15 span. Logan Nelson kicked off the flurry 10:06 into the period with Nate Kallen scoring a shorthanded goal 1:01 later before Nelson scored his second in the span to close the score 5-2.
The Oilers see the Knight Monsters for the final time of the 2024-25 season tomorrow, March 22 at 7:05 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night inside the BOK Center.
