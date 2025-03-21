Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Kansas City

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (20-34-6-2, 48 points, .387 point %) @ Kansas City Mavericks (40-16-4-1, 85 points, .697 point %)

Date: March 21, 2025 Venue : Cable Dahmer Arena Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621897-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-kansas-city-mavericks

Audio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: March 26, 2025 - Allen @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Friday's Matchup

It's the ninth of 10 regular season meetings between Utah and Kansas City. Utah is 3-5 vs KC this season.

Briley Wood has a point in 6 of his last 8 games and a goal in 3 of his last 8 games. Wood is tied for 7th among league rookies with 43 points (19g, 24a) Wood with Neil Shea for the club lead with 19 goals. Reed Lebster has also had a solid rookie campaign as he leads Utah with 22 points since February 1st (9 goals, 13 assists). Lebster is 3rd on the club with 17 goals and is fifth with 37 points. Luke Manning is a +7 in his last 22 games. Manning has a point in 5 of his last 6 games. Derek Daschke is tied for fourth among league defensemen with 48 points (15g, 33a) and is second with 15 goals. Mick Messner has appeared in 140 consecutive games with Utah and he leads the Grizzlies with 167 shots on goal. Keaton Mastrodonato has a goal in 3 of his last 4 games.

Second Period Fireworks for Utah

Utah has scored a second period goal in 16 of their last 18 games as well as 40 of their last 48 games. The Grizzlies have 33 goals in the second period over their last 26 games. Utah is third in the league with 77 second period goals.

Many Close Games for the Grizzlies

Eight of Utah's last 20 games have been decided past regulation. 14 of their last 23 games have been decided by one goal.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 2 players who have appeared in all 62 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season: Mick Messner and Briley Wood. Cole Gallant played in each of Utah's first 58 games of the season before he was traded to Toledo for Griffin Ness, who coincidentally played in all of Toledo's first 59 games of the 2024-25 season. Ness is on pace to appear in 73 games this season if he plays in every game for Utah for the rest of the regular season.

Games This Road Trip

March 12, 2025 - Utah 2 Wichita 5 - Cooper Jones and Keaton Mastrodonato each had a goal for Utah. The Grizzlies outshot the Thunder 41 to 32. Wichita was 1 for 5 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 4.

March 14, 2025 - Utah 2 Wichita 3 (Overtime) - Luke Manning and Keaton Mastrodonato each scored a power play goal. Peter Bates scored all 3 goals for Wichita. Utah outshot Wichita 45 to 28. All six of Utah's defensemen had 2 or more shots, led by 7 from Derek Daschke. Utah was 2 for 8 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 2.

March 16, 2025 - Utah 3 Allen 1 - Matt Araujo, Luke Manning and Keaton Mastrodonato each scored a goal for Utah. Jake Barczewski saved 47 of 48 in the win. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play, Allen was 0 for 3.

March 19, 2025 - Utah 1 Kansas City 2 - Derek Daschke scored Utah's lone goal. KC was led by Zack Trott, who had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 39 of 41 in the loss. KC outshot Utah 41 to 20. Reed Lebster had 1 assist and was a +1. Garrett Pyke was also a +1.

March 21, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

March 22, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Recent Transactions

March 19 - Defenseman Josh Thrower was claimed off waivers. Thrower will wear number 7 for Utah.

March 14 - Grizzlies sign forward Reilly Connors.

March 10 - Grizzlies acquire forward Griffin Ness and defenseman Grant Gabriele from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Cole Gallant.

March 10 - Goaltender Adam Scheel was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

March 7 - Forward Briley Wood was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

March 5 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino and forward Reed Stark.

March 4 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Luke LaMaster.

March 4 - Goaltender Adam Scheel was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL).

March 4 - Forward Briley Wood was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

March 3 - Defenseman Dilan Savenkov was traded to the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

February 28 - Grizzlies acquire defenseman Matt Araujo in a trade with Rapid City.

February 26 - Defenseman Garrett Pyke was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 25 - Utah acquired defenseman Christian Hausinger in a trade with Atlanta.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah has a second period goal in 16 of their last 18 games. Utah has 33 second period goals in their last 26 games. Utah is third in the league with 77 second period goals. 8 of Utah's last 19 games have been decided past regulation. 14 of Utah's last 23 games have been decided by one goal. Utah is 18-2-2 when scoring four or more goals in a game. Utah is 13-1-1-1 when leading after 2 periods.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (15): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Reilly Connors, Dylan Fitze, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Reed Stark, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells.

Defenseman (11): Matt Araujo, Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Christian Hausinger, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, Luke LaMaster, Garrett Pyke, Josh Thrower.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 20-34-6-2

Home record: 10-16-4-1

Road record : 10-18-2-1

Win percentage : .387

Standings Points : 48

Last 10 : 3-6-1

Streak : 0-1

Goals per game : 3.08 (Tied 15th) Goals for : 191

Goals against per game : 4.03 (28th) Goals Against : 250

Shots per game : 31.42 (11th)

Shots against per game : 34.92 (27th)

Power Play : 39 for 206 - 18.9 % (16th)

Penalty Kill : 131 for 184 - 71.2 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 609. 9.82 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 6.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 6.

Record When Scoring First: 13-7-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 7-27-4.

Record in One Goal Games : 7-7-6-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 5-0-6-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea/Briley Wood (19)

Assists : Derek Daschke (33)

Points : Daschke (48)

Plus/Minus : Cole Gallant (+5)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (19)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (8)

Power Play Assists : Keaton Mastrodonato (12)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (167)

Shooting Percentage : Briley Wood (13.8 %) - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke (3)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (11)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.903)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.52)

Streaks

Goals: Derek Daschke (1)

Assists: Reed Lebster (3) Mick Messner (1)

Points (2 or more): Lebster (3)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.