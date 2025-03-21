Mariners Derail Worcester, Win Rivalry Cup

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners captured the 2025 VIP Rivalry Cup with a 5-3 win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. With six wins in the 11-game season series, the Mariners capture the Cup for the second time, and the first since 2023. Tristan Thompson led the Mariners attack with four assists.

The Mariners struck for the only goal of the opening period at 6:46. Lynden McCallum took a feed from Tristan Thompson and drove down the slot, beating Railers goaltender Hugo Ollas with a stick-side wrister, his team-leading 23rd goal of the season. Maine outshot Worcester 11-6 in the first as they held a 1-0 lead.

Each team scored a pair in the second period. Worcester used the power play from Jordan Kaplan to tie the game at one at 3:09, before the Railers struck again just over a minute later. Worcester's Tyler Kobryn poked one past Brad Arvanitis on a breakaway at 4:26, giving the Railers their first lead. Maine's power play struck back at 11:37 of the middle frame when captain Wyllum Deveaux deflected Tristan Thompson's shot just over the goal line behind Ollas. Only 90 seconds later, Brooklyn Kalmikov put the Mariners back in front, when his wrister from the right circle beat Ollas' glove. Tristan Thompson assisted on all three Mariners goals through 40 minutes as they carried a 3-2 lead into the third.

The Mariners added an insurance goal with their second power play tally of the night at 6:33 of the third. Jacob Hudson took a pass at the front of the net and went between his legs, lifting a shot under the cross bar for a 4-2 Maine lead. With under five minutes to go, Maine's Christian Sarlo and Worcester's Mason Klee traded goals to bring the game to its 5-3 final.

Brad Arvanitis made 26 saves to win his fifth consecutive start. The Mariners and Railers have battled for the VIP Rivalry Cup since the 2021-22 season. Presented by VIP Tires & Service, a sponsor of both teams, the Cup is presented annually to the winner of the season series.

The Mariners (22-34-4) have two more games on home ice this weekend, hosting the Adirondack Thunder Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow is "Best Buddies Night" presented by US Cellular, a 6:00 PM puck drop. The Mariners will wear specialty jerseys, which are available for bidding now through 7:30 PM Saturday via DASH, along with signed locker plates and mini sticks. A portion of auction proceeds will benefit Best Buddies Maine. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

