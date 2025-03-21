Fuel Win With Power Play Success Over Cincy
March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. After going down 1-0 in the first period, Indy made the comeback after success on the power play and took the victory, 3-1.
1ST PERIOD
At 1:07, Ty Farmer headed to the penalty box for tripping. The Fuel killed off the penalty and didn't allow a shot by Cincinnati during the penalty kill.
Cincinnati's Curtis Hall scored at 5:53 to give the Cyclones the early 1-0 lead.
Matus Spodniak was sent to the penalty box at 10:50 for tripping, putting Indy back on the penalty kill.
The Fuel headed to the power play for the first time at 17:25 after an interference call on Mathieu Gosselin. At 18:13, Chas Sharpe also headed to the box for cross checking, putting the Fuel on a 5-on-3 power play.
Indy did not score during the remainder of the first period despite the two-man advantage, but they would have thirteen seconds on a power play at the start of the second.
The Fuel outshot the Cyclones 12-7 in the first frame.
2ND PERIOD
At 9:24, Dante Sheriff took a slashing penalty which put the Fuel back on the power play. They capitalized on it with a goal by Kevin Lombardi at 10:23.
Jarrett Lee and Nathan Burke had the assists on that power play goal that made it 1-1.
Sharpe headed back to the penalty box at 12:54 for interference and less than a minute later, the Fuel took their first lead of the game with a power play goal by Burke assisted by Bryan Lemos and Kyle Maksimovich.
At 16:28, Lombardi took an interference penalty which put the Fuel back on the penalty kill late in the second period.
They killed off that penalty before taking another at 19:38, which was a roughing call on DJ King that would carry over into the third period.
After two frames, the Fuel had outshot the Cyclones 25-15.
3RD PERIOD
The Fuel killed off that penalty but Cincinnati held a lot of the momentum in the first few minutes
At 5:24, Indy's Jarrett Lee took a hooking penalty but it was quickly killed off.
Darby Llewellyn scored at 11:22 to make it 3-1 with the help of Jordan Martin and Ethan Manderville.
At 12:06, Lee and Cincy's Gosselin took offsetting minor penalties for cross checking and roughing respectively. 44 seconds later, Ty Farmer also went to the box for tripping.
All penalties were killed off.
Manderville took a tripping penalty at 15:36 to put Indy back on the penalty kill once more, but the Fuel killed it off.
With about a minute to go, Cincinnati pulled Peksa from goal in favor of the extra skater, but they could not score again as the Fuel took the 3-1 win while outshooting the Cyclones 33-22.
Burke claimed the game winner with his power play goal in the second period and tied the Fuel franchise record for most game winning goals in one season with seven.
