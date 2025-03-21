Rush Game Notes: March 21, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Wichita Thunder with a prime opportunity to gain ground in the Mountain Division playoff race. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Connor Murphy backstopped the Rapid City Rush to a 1-0 win over the Iowa Heartlanders at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. Murphy made 40 saves, including double-digit saves in all three periods, to deliver his second shutout of the season. The game's turning point came midway through the second period. Iowa's Nathan Noel was booked for a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Parker Bowman on a faceoff. The Rush capitalized one minute into the power play when Deni Goure banged home his own rebound to give Rapid City a 1-0 lead.

BIGGEST IN THREE YEARS

This series between the Rush and Thunder is the biggest weekend of hockey for Rapid City since the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. With 12 games remaining in regular season, the Rush trail Wichita by 10 points for the fourth and final playoff spot. Rapid City has an opportunity to chop that deficit by more than half if they get the best possible result out of the series.

TIME TO SHINE, RADS

The Calgary Wranglers called up defenseman Charles Martin and goaltender Connor Murphy on Thursday. With Murphy unavailable, Matt Radomsky will start tonight's game. 'Rads' has been instrumental in the Rush's success the last month-and-a-half, having gone on a six-game winning streak in February.

CINDERELLA STORY

The month of March is known for Cinderella stories, and while the Rush might not consider themselves one, they have an opportunity to take a giant step towards the biggest comeback story in franchise history with their home fans behind them.

A STEP FORWARD

With a win today, the Rush will pass their point total from the 2023-24 season with 11 games still remaining. Rapid City owns a 15-9-5 home record, already having matched their home win total from last year.

POWER PLAY BACK TO LIFE

DEADLINE PASSED

The ECHL's trade deadline came and went on Thursday. While numerous teams across the league made moves, the Rush stayed put and made no trades or waiver claims.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE

This is the first meeting between the Rush and Wichita since December 14, 2024, meaning that this iteration of the Rapid City Rush has yet to face the Thunder. Wichita, as was the case then, brings a solid offense and power play against an improved Rapid City defense.

