Solid Effort Falls Short in 1-0 Loss
March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, played the second of a three-game series on Friday night against the Idaho Steelheads and it was Idaho squeaking out a 1-0 victory at Idaho Central Arena.
The only goal of the hockey game came early in the second period as Idaho forward Kaleb Pearson scored his sixth goal of the season on the power play, to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. That would be the only goal they would need in a 1-0 decision.
The loss for Allen was their sixth straight. The Americans have scored just one goal in their last three games, and have been shutout in back-to-back outings, as well as blanked for the eighth time this season.
Luke Richardson was the best player on the ice for either team stopping 37 of 38 shots in defeat.
The Americans were blanked on the power play going 0-for-4. Idaho was 1-for-5 with the man advantage.
The final game of the three-game series is Saturday night in Boise as the team wraps up the first half of a six-game road trip. Game time is 8:10 PM CDT.
They Said it:
Brett Ferguson: "It was a gutsy effort by our team tonight. We had chances at the end there. but just couldn't get the puck into their net. Our goalie (Luke Richardson) was the best player on the ice tonight and the number one star of the game. He kept us in it all night."
Three Stars:
1. IDH - B. Kraws
2. IDH - K. Pearson
3. ALN - L. Richardson
Allen Americans battle the Idaho steelheads
