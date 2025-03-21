Rush Fall Just Short in 4-3 Loss to Wichita

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush on game night

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush on game night(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, SD)- Peter Bates scored with 15 minutes remaining in the game, then the Wichita Thunder got puck-luck on their side in a 4-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Billy Constantinou and Luke Mylymok scored in the second period as Rapid City trimmed two-goal deficits down to one. Mitchell Smith tied the game in the opening two minutes of the third period.

Despite the Rush outshooting Wichita 14-6 in the third period and 37-34 in the game, the Thunder came away with numerous lucky breaks as Rapid City pressed for the tying goal. Blake Bennett hit the post flush in the third period, to go along with net-front scrambles that never quite seemed to find friendly sticks.

Rapid City's line of Luke Mylymok, Parker Bowman, and Maurizio Colella came away with four points combined. Mylymok scored his fourth goal in the last six games, while Colella picked up two primary assists in the second period.

Matt Radomsky stopped 30 out of 34 in the loss. Trevor Gorsuch made 34 saves for Wichita.

This is only the third regulation loss for the Rush in their last 20 games. Rapid City is 15-3-2 since February 1st.

Next game: Saturday, March 22 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush continues their homestand with a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on March 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 22nd is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.