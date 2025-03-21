Ambrosio, Craggs Score in Loss to Wheeling

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at the Huntington Center in overtime with a final score of 3-2.

How it Happened:

Toledo started off strong with a goal just 57 seconds into the period. Colby Ambrosio got his first goal in the pond to get the Huntington Center rocking.

Wheeling responded shortly after with a goal at 2:35 to tie the game at one. They added another one just over the halfway mark of the period to give them a one-goal lead. Shots on goal were 13-13 going into the middle frame.

The game remained 2-1 all throughout the remainder of the first and the entirety of the second period. Through two periods, shots on goal were dead even at 24-24, as each team had 11 shots on goal in the second.

Toledo evened the score at 2-2 with a goal from Sam Craggs, assisted by Mitch Lewandowski and Colin Swoyer. With this assist, Mitch Lewandowski got his 100th ECHL point.

The game headed into overtime and despite a power play opportunity and heavy possession by the Walleye. The Nailers took this one with a goal at 3:43 of the overtime period.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. WHL - J. Martel (1G)

2. TOL - S. Craggs (1G)

3. TOL - M. Lewandowski (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will look to split the series with the Nailers tomorrow evening for Rock the Rink night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.