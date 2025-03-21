Ambrosio, Craggs Score in Loss to Wheeling
March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at the Huntington Center in overtime with a final score of 3-2.
How it Happened:
Toledo started off strong with a goal just 57 seconds into the period. Colby Ambrosio got his first goal in the pond to get the Huntington Center rocking.
Wheeling responded shortly after with a goal at 2:35 to tie the game at one. They added another one just over the halfway mark of the period to give them a one-goal lead. Shots on goal were 13-13 going into the middle frame.
The game remained 2-1 all throughout the remainder of the first and the entirety of the second period. Through two periods, shots on goal were dead even at 24-24, as each team had 11 shots on goal in the second.
Toledo evened the score at 2-2 with a goal from Sam Craggs, assisted by Mitch Lewandowski and Colin Swoyer. With this assist, Mitch Lewandowski got his 100th ECHL point.
The game headed into overtime and despite a power play opportunity and heavy possession by the Walleye. The Nailers took this one with a goal at 3:43 of the overtime period.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. WHL - J. Martel (1G)
2. TOL - S. Craggs (1G)
3. TOL - M. Lewandowski (2A)
What's Next:
The Walleye will look to split the series with the Nailers tomorrow evening for Rock the Rink night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
