Heartlanders Unable to Overcome Deficit, Drop to Komets, 4-1

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-1, to the Fort Wayne Komets Friday at Xtream Arena. Iowa's lone goal came from Matt Sop, who broke through Brett Brochu (24 saves) with a shot from the near circle to tie the game at one early in the middle frame. Kyle Crnkovic scored a minute later to return the lead to the Komets.

Blake Murray opened the scoring off a cross-crease pass from Kirill Tyutyayev in front of the net with less than five minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Jack Dugan scored at 11:41 of the third to bring the score to 3-1. Alex Aleardi netted one over the shoulder of William Rousseau with 30 seconds remaining in the game on the power play.

Rousseau made 27 saves on 31 shots in the defeat.

Iowa is home again vs. the Komets on Sat., Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.