Americans Looking for a Bounce Back After a Tough Loss on Wednesday

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans (14-36-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Idaho Steelheads (30-21-8-1) this evening at 8:10 PM CST at Idaho Central Arena. Tonight is the second game of a three-game series.

Low Five: The losing streak has reached five games after a 7-0 loss to the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night. Idaho ended their losing skid. The Steelheads scored in every period. Three in the first period, two in the second and two in the third. Wade Murphy, Demetrios Koumontzis, and Reece Harsch all had a multi-point game for the Steelheads. Neither team scored on the power play. The Americans were 0-for-23 and have been blanked in their last 26 attempts. The Steelheads were one shot away from 40 with 39 total. Allen was held to 27. Harrison Blaisdell and JC Brassard led the Americans in shots on Wednesday night with four each. Brendan Hoffman led the Steelheads with seven shots.

With the Man Advantage : The Allen Americans are 0-for-26 on the power play over their last seven games, which included a 0-for-3 mark in a loss to Idaho on Wednesday. The Americans power play ranks 25 overall in the league with a percentage of 16.1 (30-for-186).

Americans add experienced Forward : The Americans acquired forward Ayden MacDonald, from the Maine Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations. In 40 ECHL games this season between Kalamazoo and Maine, he had19 points (6 goals and 13 assists). The 28-year-old forward is native of Langley, British Columbia. The fifth-year professional played his collegiate hockey at Brock University, from 2018 to 2021. His best numbers came during his sophomore season where he produced 19 points in 28 games. He played four games in France earlier this season for Gap HC and had two assists.

Head-to-Head with Idaho : The Americans and Steelheads have met two times this season, with Idaho winning both games, by a combined score of 13-2. From the current roster, Brian Chambers and Nick Isaacson lead the Americans in scoring against Idaho with one point each.

The Period by Numbers : Allen Americans opponents are outshooting Allen 79-37 this season in the opening period. In two games head-to-head this year Idaho is outshooting Allen 80-63.

Comparing Allen and Idaho:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-19-4-1

Away: 8-17-4-1

Overall: 14-36-8-2

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Trevor LeDonne and Michael Gildon

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 14-12-2-1

Away: 16-9-4-0

Overall: 30-21-8-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

I daho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (23) Connor MacEachern

Assists: (44) Matt Register

Points: (52) Ty Pelton-Byce

+/-: (+26) Matt Register

PIM's (94) Connor Punnett

