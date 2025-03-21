Admirals Battle to Shootout, Fall to Royals in 11 Rounds

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Reading, PA - Following the conclusion of the ECHL trade deadline and the finalization of the Norfolk Admirals' roster and personnel adjustments, the team continued their seven-game road trip, with a three-game series against the Reading Royals in Pennsylvania. The series opener was decided after an exhausting eleven rounds of a shootout, culminating in a victory for the Royals who scored the decisive goal in the bottom of the eleventh.

Thomas Milic made his 15th start in goal and continued his exceptional performance with 29 saves made off of 30 shots faced.

Norfolk commenced the scoring three minutes into the contest when German Yavash assisted Darick Louis-Jean, who was positioned alone in front of the net, resulting in a straightforward one-timer goal for his fourth goal of the season. This goal marked Yavash's first professional assist, while Louis-Jean scored in his 200th professional game. It was apparent from the beginning that the Admirals demonstrated a more effective forecheck.

Subsequently, Norfolk encountered penalty issues as Yavash was penalized for roughing. Fortunately, Milic exhibited skill and composure in the net, enabling the Admirals to play assertively with four skaters on the ice and successfully neutralize the man advantage. Louis-Jean's solitary goal constituted the difference in the period, concluding the first twenty minutes with a score of 1-0.

In the middle period, the Royals intensified their efforts in search of an equalizing goal. Five minutes into the period, it appeared that Reading had leveled the score with a shot from Matt Miller. However, upon review, it was determined that the puck had struck the crossbar, resulting in the nullification of the goal. Milic maintained his composure in goal, effectively handling subsequent shots, preserving the 1-0 scoreline as the second period concluded.

Eighty-seven seconds into the third period, the Royals finally tied the game when Ryan Leibold's shot from the slot beat Milic's glove. As the game progressed, Norfolk found themselves on the penalty kill once again after Reifenberger was called for interference. Milic made several crucial saves, including a diving stop to his right, to keep the score level.

In the final two minutes of the game, Sargis received a holding penalty. Fortunately, the Admirals held their ground and managed to take the game into overtime.

During overtime, the Royals maintained pressure with their forecheck, but Milic withstood multiple quality scoring opportunities that could have won the game for Reading. As the score remained tied, a shootout was required to determine the winner. It took eleven rounds to settle the contest, with Reading finally earning the second point thanks to a goal from Shane Sellar in the eleventh round. Yavash and Andrei Bakanov both scored in the middle shootout rounds.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. REA - P. Gahagen (25 saves off 26 shots faced, 2-11 in SO)

2. NOR - T. Milic (29 saves off 30 shots faced, 3-11 in SO)

3. REA - S. Sellar (Shootout winning goal)

What's Next

The Admirals and Royals will square off again inside Santander Arena tomorrow night for the second game of their three-game road series this weekend.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.