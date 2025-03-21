Tahoe Rides Red-Hot Third Period to Extend Win Streak

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers' Mike McKee and Tahoe Knight Monsters' Simon Pinard in action

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tulsa Oilers' Mike McKee and Tahoe Knight Monsters' Simon Pinard in action

The Tahoe Knight Monsters extended their win streak to three games as they defeated the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center 5-2. They had a four-goal explosion in the final frame with a multi-goal effort by Logan Nelson and a strong showing by Jesper Vikman.

The Knight Monsters opened the scoring with a goal by Jake McGrew, marking his first goal against the Oilers this season. Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived as 43 seconds later Tulsa forward Josh Nelson scored the game tying goal to conclude the opening frame.

Just under three minutes into the second period, Tulsa's Daneel Lategan scored for the Oilers giving them their first lead in the game after crashing in on Vikman's crease.

That was the last goal that Tulsa managed to put behind Vikman, as he shut out the rest of the game to finish the night with an outstanding .943% save percentage and 33 saves.

And then in the third, the fun really started.

Tahoe exploded offensively with four goals, including one in the opening minute. Simon Pinard started the comeback just 41 seconds in, scoring the equalizer and finishing a feed from Sloan Stanick. And with that goal, they had all the momentum they needed to finish off the game.

Halfway throughout the final frame the Tahoe scored three goals within three minutes. Starting the party was Logan Nelson, who deflected in a shot from Troy Loggins for a 3-2 lead.

Shortly after Nelson's goal, the Knight Monsters were called with a tripping penalty. But instead of tying the game, Tulsa watched as instead Nate Kallen scored shorthanded to double Tahoe's lead. After the Tulsa powerplay, Logan Nelson found the back of the net again with a top shelf missile to seal the deal, and cement a 5-2 final score.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters will look to extend their win streak to four games tomorrow as they conclude the season series against the Tulsa Oilers at 5:05 p.m. at the BOK Center in Oklahoma. Khalin Kapoor will be on the call on the Knight Monsters Broadcast Network, and on FloHockey.TV.

