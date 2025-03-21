Tahoe Rides Red-Hot Third Period to Extend Win Streak
March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
The Tahoe Knight Monsters extended their win streak to three games as they defeated the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center 5-2. They had a four-goal explosion in the final frame with a multi-goal effort by Logan Nelson and a strong showing by Jesper Vikman.
The Knight Monsters opened the scoring with a goal by Jake McGrew, marking his first goal against the Oilers this season. Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived as 43 seconds later Tulsa forward Josh Nelson scored the game tying goal to conclude the opening frame.
Just under three minutes into the second period, Tulsa's Daneel Lategan scored for the Oilers giving them their first lead in the game after crashing in on Vikman's crease.
That was the last goal that Tulsa managed to put behind Vikman, as he shut out the rest of the game to finish the night with an outstanding .943% save percentage and 33 saves.
And then in the third, the fun really started.
Tahoe exploded offensively with four goals, including one in the opening minute. Simon Pinard started the comeback just 41 seconds in, scoring the equalizer and finishing a feed from Sloan Stanick. And with that goal, they had all the momentum they needed to finish off the game.
Halfway throughout the final frame the Tahoe scored three goals within three minutes. Starting the party was Logan Nelson, who deflected in a shot from Troy Loggins for a 3-2 lead.
Shortly after Nelson's goal, the Knight Monsters were called with a tripping penalty. But instead of tying the game, Tulsa watched as instead Nate Kallen scored shorthanded to double Tahoe's lead. After the Tulsa powerplay, Logan Nelson found the back of the net again with a top shelf missile to seal the deal, and cement a 5-2 final score.
The Tahoe Knight Monsters will look to extend their win streak to four games tomorrow as they conclude the season series against the Tulsa Oilers at 5:05 p.m. at the BOK Center in Oklahoma. Khalin Kapoor will be on the call on the Knight Monsters Broadcast Network, and on FloHockey.TV.
#TessTheWaters
Images from this story
|
Tulsa Oilers' Mike McKee and Tahoe Knight Monsters' Simon Pinard in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025
- Swamp Rabbits Fall In Final Road Game Against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solid Effort Falls Short in 1-0 Loss - Allen Americans
- Rush Fall Just Short in 4-3 Loss to Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Lose 4-2 Heartbreaker in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Fuel Win With Power Play Success Over Cincy - Indy Fuel
- Worcester Loses 5-3 to Maine on Friday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Charge Early, Bison Fight Back in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tahoe Rides Red-Hot Third Period to Extend Win Streak - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ben Kraws Records Second Straight Shutout Making 31 Saves in 1-0 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Bison Score Five Unanswered Goals to Complete Comeback - Bloomington Bison
- Two Periods Were All That Was Needed - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sellar Seals Shootout Win In 11th Round, Royals Take Series Opener Over Admirals, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Royals Rebrand To Pretzel City Royals For Saturday Square-Off Against Admirals - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Surge Past Grizzlies with 4-2 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Unable to Overcome Deficit, Drop to Komets, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Relinquish Third-Period Lead to Four Unanswered Tahoe Goal - Tulsa Oilers
- Ambrosio, Craggs Score in Loss to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Blades' D Dominates and Seals Perfect Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Komets Take Down Heartlanders 4-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Martel Delivers Overtime Special - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall In Final Road Game Against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Derail Worcester, Win Rivalry Cup - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Earn 5-1 Win Against Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Fall to Fuel 3-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Battle to Shootout, Fall to Royals in 11 Rounds - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Defeated by Lions 6-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Defenseman Drake Burgin to Standard Player Contract - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - March 21 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Team up with Rink2Reef and Neal Brothers to Build Oyster Habitats from Broken Hockey Sticks - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day #60 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: March 21, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Looking for a Bounce Back After a Tough Loss on Wednesday - Allen Americans
- Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Trip Tonight at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Acquired Coxhead from Orlando - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Tahoe Rides Red-Hot Third Period to Extend Win Streak
- Knight Monsters Acquire Adrien Bisson from Adirondack
- Tahoe Brings Out The Brooms In Idaho For Series Sweep
- Knight Monsters Lose a Stunner in OT to Rapid City
- Knight Monsters Strike Down RC in Dominant Win