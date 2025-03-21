Sellar Seals Shootout Win In 11th Round, Royals Take Series Opener Over Admirals, 2-1

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (27-23-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (34-22-4-1), 2-1, in a shootout at Santander Arena on Friday, March 21st.

Goaltender Parker Gahagen (3-5-1-0) earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 26 shots faced in regulation and overtime, with an added nine saves on 11 shots faced in the shootout, while Admirals' goaltender Thomas Milic (8-5-1-1) suffered the shootout loss in goal with 29 saves on 30 shots faced in regulation and overtime, as well as eight of 11 in the skills competition.

Darick Louis-Jean (8) scored the game's-opening goal 3:00 into regulation for a 1-0 Admirals' lead that stood until Ryan Leibold (11) tied the score for Reading 1:27 into the third period.

Following a scoreless rest of the third period and seven-minute overtime, the series opener went to a shootout which included goals from Norfolk's German Yavash and Andrei Bakanov in rounds five and nine, respectively.

After both goals, Reading answered in the bottom half of the round with Robbie Stucker and Joe Nardi keeping the shootout alive for Reading with goals in round five and nine, respectively. After a Gahagen save in the top of the 11th round, Shane Sellar sealed the shootout win, Reading's third in four occasions this season, with a wrist shot past Milic.

With the victory, the Royals improved to 4-10 in post-regulation games this season and 3-1 in games decided in a shoot.

Reading has won three of their last four games and have earned a point in 11 of their last 12 (9-1-2-0), as well as 23 of their 29 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (17-6-5-1).

The Royals continue a five-game home stand and three games against Norfolk on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.