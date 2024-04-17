Texas Set to Host Manitoba in First Round Playoff Series at H-E-B Center

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will face the Manitoba Moose in a best-of-three Central Division first round playoff series starting next week. All three games, if necessary, will be played at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

By virtue of Manitoba's 6-4 loss Wednesday at Milwaukee, the Stars will finish fourth in the Central Division standings, regardless of the outcome of this weekend's final two regular season games against the Moose in Cedar Park.

Central Division First Round (best-of-three)

Game 1: Tuesday, April 23 - Manitoba at Texas - H-E-B Center, 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 2: Thursday, April 25 - Manitoba at Texas - H-E-B Center, 7:00 p.m. CT

*Game 3: Friday, April 26 - Manitoba at Texas - H-E-B Center, 7:00 p.m. CT

*if necessary

The Stars clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs on April 7, marking the third straight season and tenth time in team history Texas has qualified for the postseason. This will be the first time Texas and Manitoba have ever met in the playoffs. In 2011, the Moose were relocated to St. John's, Newfoundland and renamed the IceCaps, where they called home until returning to Winnipeg in 2015. The Stars and IceCaps faced off in the 2014 Calder Cup Finals, with Texas winning the series in five games to capture the Calder Cup.

Texas and Manitoba clash two more times in the regular season Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. The Stars are 2-2-1-1 through the first six games of the season series. The Moose edged the Stars 3-2 in a shootout and 6-5 in overtime on Oct. 27-28 in Cedar Park, but the Stars swept a two-game set at Canada Life Centre 6-2 on Dec. 29 and 3-2 on Dec. 31. Manitoba won the last two games 7-3 and 6-2 on March 2-3 in Winnipeg.

The winner of the best-of-three first round series will face the Milwaukee Admirals in a best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series, with dates and times to be determined. Milwaukee captured the regular season division title to claim the top seed entering the playoffs.

Tickets for the best-of-three first round series will go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Additionally, Texas Stars playoff strip tickets are available for purchase now. To secure your seats for the entire playoff run, call 512-GO-STARS (467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com.

