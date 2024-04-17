Potential Playoff Dates Announced for IceHogs' Division Semifinal Round vs. Griffins

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today the potential playoff dates for the team's division semifinal round matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Rockford is locked in to play Grand Rapids in a best-of-five series, with home ice in the series up for grabs over the final weekend of the regular season.

Scenario 1: Grand Rapids finishes 2nd / Rockford finishes 3rd

Game #1 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)

Game #2 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #3 - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #4* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)

Game #5* - Friday, May 10 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Scenario 2: Rockford finishes 2nd / Grand Rapids finishes 3rd

Game #1 - Friday, Apr. 26 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)

Game #2 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)

Game #3 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #4* - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #5* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)

*if necessary

TICKETS

IceHogs playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Apr. 19 for potential home games A and B - Game A will be Rockford's first home playoff game, and Game B will be for Rockford's potential second home playoff game. If necessary, potential home potential home playoff game C will go on sale at a later date.

The IceHogs are currently one point behind the Griffins in the Central Division standings, and both teams have three games remaining in the regular season. Rockford hosts the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center on Friday with puck drop at 7 p.m.

