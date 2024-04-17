Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 6:30 p.m.

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO (40-22-7, 87pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (38-27-4, 80pts), 6:30 p.m.

The Condors look to split the season series with Ontario in a potential first round playoff matchup preview

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

The Condors and Reign meet for the eighth and final time this season with the Condors looking to even the season series at four games apiece.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield took down the Pacific Division Champions on Friday in a 3-2 win over Coachella Valley. Phil Kemp (2nd) and Carter Savoie (9th) gave the Condors a 2-0 lead in the first and Philip Broberg (5th) scored in overtime to secure the two points.

BROBERG UP

Broberg, who had goals in three straight and 12 points in eight games, was recalled by Edmonton yesterday and is expected to play for the Oilers tonight against Arizona. He is 12th among all AHL d-men with 30 assists and sixth in points-per-game (.78) among d-men with at least 40 games played this season.

X MARKS THE SPOT

Xavier Bourgault returned for the first time since March 4 and registered an assist on Friday.

SAVVY FINISHING

Savoie's goal was his ninth of the season and with an assist on the overtime game-winner, the third-year pro notched his second multi-point game of the season.

FIVE FOR FIVE

Bakersfield joined Colorado as the only teams in the AHL to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

SETTING THE BAR

With 38 wins and 80 points, the Condors have surpassed last year's wins and point totals. If the team can secure two wins in its final three games it would be the second time the Condors hit 40 wins in an AHL season (2018-19).

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 26-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 37-6-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

CLOSING IN

Raphael Lavoie's 27 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Bakersfield begins the night three points back of Colorado (83pts) for the fourth and final home ice spot in round one. The Eagles host San Diego tonight. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 61 of the last 63 (96.8%) opponent's power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego. The team has not allowed a power-play goal in 10 of 11 games.

GOOD SOUP

Jack Campbell is expected to start tonight for the Condors. He is sixth in the AHL in save percentage at .920. His goaltending partner, Olivier Rodrigue, is 10th in the AHL at .915. If they both finish inside the Top 10, it would be the second straight season the Condors featured two netminders in the top 10 in save percentage.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Ontario has won nine of 10, including a 5-4 victory in Henderson on Saturday. Andre Lee had the game winner in the third period. Carl Grundstrom, on a conditioning loan from Los Angeles, had a goal and assist.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Henderson Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night with THOUSANDS of prizes and EVERY SCRATCHER is a winner. Limited tickets remain!

