San Diego Blanked at Colorado, 6-0

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 6-0 to the Colorado Eagles Tuesday night at Blue Arena. San Diego's overall record now stands at 25-34-9-1.

The San Diego Gulls wrap up their season series against Colorado tomorrow night (7:05 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Chase De Leo

On tonight's start:

I feel like we were watching, obviously, I thought they outskated us and outcompeted us. It doesn't matter, X's and O's. Obviously, it comes down to if we're not moving our feet and not competing, probably not going to win on any night.

On travel and fatigue during the last road trip:

It's tough. I mean, it's tough to make excuses. We have a long summer coming unfortunately. So, even for me, it's been a few games here, every day for me is a tryout. As goes for all the other guys, you know, we're all replaceable. There's all guys that want to be in our exact position. So, I don't know, fatigue is a good excuse, but I think we got our asses kicked tonight, so we'll be ready to respond tomorrow.

On rebounding for tomorrow's game against Colorado:

I don't even think anything needs to be said. I think that we all can kind of take accountability and look at ourselves in the mirror. We've all got another level to our game and the expectation of this team, this organization. Obviously, that wasn't good enough. Tomorrow's a new day, new opportunity to get better, push and have a big response.

Assistant coach Kris Sparre

On tonight's start:

They were ready right from the start, and we weren't. We thought that first period was one of our more lackluster performances of the season so far. Kind of uncharacteristic from what you and I talked about this morning, and how dialed in we've been and been able to stick together in the final stretch here. So, we'll be looking for a response tomorrow.

On if fatigue is catching up to the team:

I'm not sure about all those things. You can look for excuses anywhere. You can look at the altitude being here in Colorado, you can look at the bus trips. The bottom line is, we have jobs to do, and we didn't perform tonight to the standard that we want to uphold, and it was unfortunate, but we've got another game in twenty-four hours, and we'll be ready to go for it.

On what's said to the group to get ready for tomorrow:

I think a lot has been said throughout the game tonight, in between periods. There was moments of good for us and signs that we started to push back. It's tough when you're chasing right from the start of the game and just the mental part of that. But, with this group, I'm not worried about our response. I really believe the guys are going to take this back to the hotel tonight, they're just as upset as we are. We're going to be good to go tomorrow.

On rebounding for tomorrow's game against Colorado:

I was just talking to some of the guys after the game. They have the best feeling of how the game felt because they're the ones out there. Colorado is a stingy team, they don't give up much, and so you've really got to work to create offense and be able to sustain offensive zone play. Tonight, they did a good job of shutting down our offense and I think we're going to have to work for every inch tomorrow to have success.

