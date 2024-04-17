Blue Jackets Assign Six Players to Monsters

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defensemen Nick Blankenburg and David Jiricek, forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, James Malatesta, and Mikael Pyyhtia, and goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters.

Blankenburg registered 1-0-1 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 12 appearances for Columbus this season and added 3-10-13 with 20 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 21 appearances for the Monsters. In 43 appearances for Columbus this season, Jiricek supplied 1-9-10 with 22 penalty minutes and added 7-10-17 with 19 penalty minutes in 26 games with Cleveland. In one appearance for Columbus, Del Bel Belluz notched his first pro goal and a +1 rating and in 55 appearances for the Monsters this season, Del Bel Belluz posted 9-21-30 with eight penalty minutes in the first action of his professional career. Malatesta posted 2-2-4 with five penalty minutes in 11 appearances for Columbus and in 53 appearances for the Monsters this season, Malatesta posted 12-9-21 with 79 penalty minutes. In 19 appearances for Columbus this year, Pyyhtia posted 0-3-3 with two penalty minutes and added 7-20-27 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 57 appearances for the Monsters. In nine appearances for Columbus this season, Greaves went 3-6-0 with a 3.49 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (S%). In 42 appearances for the Monsters, Greaves went 27-12-4 with one shutout, a 3.00 GAA and .907 S%.

A 5'9", 178 lb. right-shooting native of Washington, MI, Blankenburg, 25, registered 6-12-18 with 24 penalty minutes in 55 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24. Prior to his professional career, Blankenburg contributed 25-43-68 with 62 penalty minutes and a +50 rating in 133 career NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning four seasons from 2018-22. In 2021-22, Blankenburg wore the captain's "C" for Michigan, helped the Wolverines claim the Big Ten Tournament Championship, claimed the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award, and was named to the NCAA Lowe's Senior Class All-American First Team. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Blankenburg was named to the Big Ten's Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

A 6'4", 206 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 47 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Jiricek registered 1-9-20 with 24 penalty minutes. In 81 appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Jiricek posted 13-42-55 with 55 penalty minutes and was selected to participate in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic, although he did not play in the event. Jiricek was also named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December 2022. In 67 appearances for HC Plzen of Czechia's Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek contributed 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating. Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping claim the Silver Medal at the 2022-23 event where he was named to the tournament's All-Star Team and recognized as the event's top defenseman. Jiricek also helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

A 6'1", 182 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 20, tallied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.

A 5'9", 197 lb. left-shooting native of Montreal, QC, Malatesta, 20, was selected by Columbus in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to his professional career, Malatesa contributed 98-89-187 with 154 penalty minutes and a +41 rating in 214 career QMJHL appearances for the Quebec Remparts spanning four seasons from 2019-23. In 2022-23, Malatesta helpec Quebec claim the QMJHL and Memorial Cup Championships and was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. Last season, Malatesta also claimed the Stafford Smythe Trophy as Memorial Cup MVP and the Guy LaFleur Trophy as QMJHL Playoff MVP.

A 6'0", 174 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtia, 22, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In two appearances for Columbus during the 2022-23 season, Pyyhtia logged 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and added 10-20-30 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 64 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 140 career appearances for TPS Turku in Finland's Liiga, Pyyhtia registered 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23. Pyyhtia helped TPS claim the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Liiga Silver Medals and helped Finland capture the Bronze Medal at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'0", 191 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 1-3-0 with a 3.30 GAA and a .917 S% in four career appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 115 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 58-40-11 with four shutouts, a 2.99 GAA, and a .904 S%. In 15 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22, Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 S%. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and a .899 S% in 60 OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team. A 2024 AHL All-Star, Greaves' 58 career Monsters wins leave him one shy of Calvin Pickard's all-time franchise record and Greaves' next 2023-24 victory would mark a new club record for wins in a single season.

