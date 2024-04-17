Checkers Fall Short in 4-3 Loss to Hershey

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers battled against the league-leading Bears but couldn't quite finish the job, ultimately falling 4-3.

Things started rocky for the visitors, as Hershey jumped out with two goals in the first four minutes of action - the second of which came via a penalty shot. The Checkers were able to shake it off and flip the script, though, as back-to-back snipes from Wilmer Skoog and Mitch Vande Sompel in the latter stages of the frame had the contest back even before the first buzzer.

The Checkers kept their momentum rolling in the middle frame as Mackie Samoskevich - picking up his third helper of the night - set up Skoog again for Charlotte's second power-play tally of the contest, which pushed the visitors into the lead with 20 to play in regulation.

The pendulum swung back in Hershey's favor for the third, however, as a quick strike from the Bears deadlocked the score again early on and a breakaway conversion minutes later reclaimed the lead for the home side. Charlotte pressed down the stretch but couldn't nail down the equalizer, and time ran out on the midweek bout.

NOTES

The Checkers are now locked into either the third or fourth seed in the Atlantic Division ... The Checkers have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Feb. 2 and 3 ... The Checkers are 2-5-0-0 against the Bears this season with one more game in the series ... Samoskevich set single-game career highs in both points and assists with three helpers tonight ... Samoskevich (53) has now recorded the second-most points by a rookie in team history, trailing only Zac Dalpe (57) ... Skoog became the sixth rookie in franchise history to score 20 goals ... This was Skoog's third two-goal game of the season ... With two assists tonight Will Lockwood now has nine points in his last five games ... Samoskevich is now on a five-game point streak ... This was Charlotte's first game with multiple power-play goals since March 13 ... Ryan McAllister, Kai Schwindt, Brendan Perlini, Riley Bezeau, Evan Nause, Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Cesana, Mack Guzda and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte ... Patrick Khodorenko served his one-game suspension

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.