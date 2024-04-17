Moose Announce 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Texas Stars, announced today the schedule for their 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs First Round series.

The First Round series is a best-of-three played entirely at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series takes place Tuesday, April 23 with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT.

If necessary, Game 3 will be played Friday, April 26 with a 7 p.m. CT start.

Game 1: Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. CT - H-E-B Center

Game 2: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. CT - H-E-B Center

Game 3*: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. CT - H-E-B Center

*If necessary

2024 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all future Manitoba Moose home games, are available now. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

