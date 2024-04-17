Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild (25-37-4-3; 57 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (35-22-8-4; 82 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-20-3-2 (15-10-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-10-3-1 at Grand Rapids)

Last Time: Grand Rapids took a 5-2 win over Iowa on Mar. 16 at Van Andel Arena... Luke Toporowski and Sammy Walker scored for the Wild... Zane McIntyre turned aside 25-of-29 shots... Sebastian Cossa stopped 27-of-29 shots to earn the win

2022-23: Iowa recorded a 7-1-1-1 record against Grand Rapids last season... The Wild went 3-0-1-1 at home against the Griffins... Nic Petan led Iowa in goals and points (6-5=11) in seven games against Grand Rapids... Taro Hirose paced the Griffins with 12 points (2-10=12) in 10 games played

TEAM NOTES

LATE SCORING: Iowa has scored three first period goals in the last six games... The Wild have scored a third period goal in seven consecutive contests... Iowa broke a seven-game streak of allowing a first period goal on Sunday at Manitoba

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has scored two power play goals in back-to-back games... The Wild are 8-3-0-0 when scoring twice on the power play... Iowa's power play is 1-for-23 against Grand Rapids... The Griffins are 4-for-19 on the man advantage against the Wild

SEEKING A WIN: Iowa enters Wednesday's matchup seeking their first win against Grand Rapids this season (0-5-1-0)... The Wild have dropped three consecutive games to the Griffins... Iowa last lost four in a row to Grand Rapids from Dec. 13, 2017 - Feb. 25, 2018 (0-1-0-3)

SAMMY'S STREAK

Sammy Walker extended a career-long point streak in Sunday's game against Manitoba

Walker registered an assist on Steven Fogarty's second period goal to extend his point streak to eight games (2-7=9)

Walker exceeded his previous career-high of five consecutive games with a point, reached two other times in his AHL career, with an assist on Apr. 9 vs. Rockford

Walker leads Iowa in points (44), assists (30), and shots (171), and ranks third in goals (14)

HOT HANDS

Steven Fogarty recorded his second career four-point game with two goals and two assists in Sunday's win at Manitoba

Fogarty is tied with Daemon Hunt for the most multi-point games (6) this season among active Iowa skaters

Luke Toporowski has five points (2-3=5) over Iowa's last three games

Daemon Hunt is also riding a three-game point streak (0-4=4)

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

