Brandt Clarke Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today the selections for the league's 2023-24 All-Rookie Team, which includes Ontario Reign defenseman Brandt Clarke.

Clarke, a first-round selection by the LA Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft, ranks second among all AHL rookie defenders in scoring with 42 points in 47 contests with Ontario this season. His nine goals and 33 assists give him the highest points per game average (0.89) among first-year blueliners.

Clarke's assist total is currently tied for the most among rookies, while his 134 total shots on goal are second-best and his scoring total of 42 points ranks eighth among all league defensemen. 14 of Clarke's points came via the power play, including two goals and 12 assists.

Clarke, 21, made his NHL debut with the Kings last season on Nov. 1, 2022, and scored his first NHL goal this year on Feb. 17 in overtime to defeat the Boston Bruins. He has suited up for 25 NHL games with LA over the past two seasons, totaling eight points on two goals and six assists.

The Ottawa, Ont. native becomes the second Reign defender in the last three seasons to be included on the league's All-Rookie Team, joining Jordan Spence, who was honored for his performance during the 2021-22 season.

Clarke and the Reign will conclude the regular season this week with three contests away from home, including a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday matchup in Bakersfield at Mechanics Bank Arena and a two-game series in Colorado against the Eagles on Saturday and Sunday.

