Comets Sign Forward Jack Malone
April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward, Jack Malone, to an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The team also signed Malone to a two-year AHL standard player contract beginning in the 2024-25 campaign.
Malone, 23, hails from Spring Lake, New Jersey. He played this season at Boston College where he scored 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 41 games of NCAA Division-I hockey. Previously, he spent a combined three seasons at Cornell University. In four total season of college hockey, he played 134 games while scoring 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points. Malone, 6-foot-1, 196-pounds, was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the 6th round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Single game tickets are now available for the final two games of the regular season. The Comets play the Syracuse Crunch on Friday at 7:00 PM followed by the last home game of the regular season on Sunday against the Rochester Americans at 3:00 PM. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024
- Josh Doan Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team - Tucson Roadrunners
- 2023-24 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Brandt Clarke Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team - Ontario Reign
- Logan Stankoven Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team - Texas Stars
- Comets Sign Forward Jack Malone - Utica Comets
- Lambert Named to 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team - Manitoba Moose
- Joel Blomqvist Named to 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- South Hadley High Student to Serve as T-Birds PA Announcer Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Detroit Reassigns Edvinsson and Aston-Reese to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dylan Coghlan Reassigned to T-Birds by Carolina Hurricanes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Potential Playoff Dates Announced for IceHogs' Division Semifinal Round vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Goaltender Jake Barczewski Joins Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Schedules Announced for Griffins-IceHogs Playoff Series - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds' Regular Season Finale Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tickets for Penguins' First Playoff Game on Sale Now - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #70: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Sign Two-Time NCAA Champion Shai Buium to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Six Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Blanked at Colorado, 6-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Holm's 31-Save Shutout Highlights Colorado's 6-0 Blanking of San Diego - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.