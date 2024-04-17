Comets Sign Forward Jack Malone

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward, Jack Malone, to an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The team also signed Malone to a two-year AHL standard player contract beginning in the 2024-25 campaign.

Malone, 23, hails from Spring Lake, New Jersey. He played this season at Boston College where he scored 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 41 games of NCAA Division-I hockey. Previously, he spent a combined three seasons at Cornell University. In four total season of college hockey, he played 134 games while scoring 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points. Malone, 6-foot-1, 196-pounds, was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the 6th round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

