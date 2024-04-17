Joel Blomqvist Named to 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist was named to the 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Blomqvist currently leads all rookie goalies with 25 wins on the season. He also ranks third among all AHL netminders with a 2.14 goals against average and fifth with a .921 save percentage. The 22-year-old was also the Penguins' representative at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic earlier this season.

The full 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team is as follows:

G - Joel Blomqvist, WBS

D - Brandt Clarke, ONT

D - Logan Mailloux, LAV

F - Josh Doan, TUC

F - Brad Lambert, MB

F - Logan Stankoven, TEX

Blomqvist was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft with a pick acquired from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Matt Murray. Coincidentally, Blomqvist is currently tied with Murray for the seventh-most wins in a single season in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton franchise history, a feat Murray also achieved in his rookie campaign.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Blomqvist needs one victory to tie Marc-André Fleury for the most wins by a rookie in Penguins history (26).

Penguins Playoff Packages, which include tickets to all potential home games in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, are on sale now and available exclusively through the Penguins' front office. By purchasing this package, fans are committing to every home playoff contest played during the postseason. This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card will not be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played.

Also included for each game in the plan is a $8 voucher per seat, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand, or at the Penguins Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued and cannot be carried over to future games.

2024 Calder Cup Playoff Packages, individual tickets to the Penguins' first home playoff game, and season-ticket packages for the 2024-25 campaign are also on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.