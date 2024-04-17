Reinforcements: Flyers Send Four to Phantoms

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell (left) and defenseman Ronnie Attard

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell (left) and defenseman Ronnie Attard(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forwards Bobby Brink and Olle Lycksell and defensemen Ronnie Attard and Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Brink, 22, played in 57 games with the Flyers this season scoring 11-12-23. Philadelphia's Round 2 selection (#34 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft returned to the the Phantoms for his first AHL games of the season beginning January 26 and played in 11 games total scoring 6-5-11 including an overtime winner at Charlotte on February 24 in his last weekend with the team before his recall back to Philadelphia.

The University of Denver product has played in 52 career games with the Phantoms scoring 18-21-38 and also 67 games with Philadelphia over parts of the seasons scoring 11-16-27.

Lycksell, 24, is tops on the Phantoms in goals having scored 19-19-38 in 36 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He has also played 18 games with the Flyers scoring 1-4-5 including his first career NHL goal on April 6 at Columbus. A Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017, the Osksarshamn, Sweden native has played in 89 games with Lehigh Valley across two seasons scoring 33-50-83 while also suiting up for 26 games with Philadelphia scoring 1-5-6.

Attard, 25, has been with the Phantoms for the majority of the season scoring 10-15-25 in 46 games. He also played in 12 games with Philadelphia since his recall to the Flyers on February 29 where he has scored 0-2-2. The 6'4" righthanded shooter out of Western Michigan University has played in 114 career games with the Phantoms scoring 22-35-57 while also skating in 29 career games with the Flyers over parts of three seasons scoring 2-4-6. Attard represented the Phantoms at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Que. along with Tyson Foerster.

Ginning, 24, is a 6'3" lefthanded shot from Linkoping, Sweden who has played in 56 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 2-11-13. He played in nine NHL games with the Flyers scoring one goal, which was the first of his NHL career, on April 6 at Columbus. Ginning is in his second season with the Phantoms and has played in 127 games with Lehigh Valley scoring 5-27-32 while also playing in 10 career NHL games with Philadelphia.

The Phantoms have a Magic Number of just one point to officially culminate the team's Push for the Playoffs presented by Provident Bank. Lehigh Valley looks to clinch on Friday night on the road at the Bridgeport Islanders and then returns to PPL Center on Saturday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Checkers.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, April 19 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, April 20 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 21 (3:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Our Valley, Our Home Day - End of Regular Season!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.