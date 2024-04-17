Firebirds' Final Two Home Games Are Sold Out

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that tonight's game against the Tucson Roadrunners and Sunday afternoon's game against the San Diego Gulls are sold out! This will be Coachella Valley's ninth and tenth sellouts of the season.

A crowd of 10,087 is expected to fill Acrisure Arena on both days as the Pacific Division Champion Firebirds round out their regular season. Tonight's game is KUNA Night! Sunday afternoon's game is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Acrisure! All fans in attendance will receive a "Thank You Fans!" rally towel. There will also be giveaways and other surprises throughout the game.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to both games to enjoy food and beverage specials on The Patio, new merchandise at the team store, and more! The Patio opens its gates 90 minutes before puck drop. Tonight's game is set for 7 p.m. and Sunday's is slated for 3 p.m.

