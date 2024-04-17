Game #70: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #70: Tucson Roadrunners (41-23-3-2) vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (45-14-6-4)

Time: Wednesday, April 17, 7:00 p.m. PST, Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, California

Referees: #73 Phillip Kasko, #83 Jordan Watt

Linespersons: #71 Harrison Heyer, #32 Patrick Stuber

The Roadrunners close out their regular season road schedule with a series finale against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Roadrunners have the opportunity to win their eighth season series of the year against the top team in the entire Western Conference. The Roadrunners are at 3-3-0-1 against the Seattle Kraken Affiliate this season and 2-1-0-0 at Acrisure Arena. Tucson needs just two points to finish no worse than third in the Pacific Division after clinching home ice advantage for round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 13.

Three things:

Forward Cameron Hebig is the hottest player on the team entering the week; scoring six points (2 goals 4 assists) in his last four games; including a four-point night (1 goal, 3 assists) on Friday, April 12. The four-point night was the most in a single game for Hebig's career; which brought him to 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 58 games played this season. Hebig's 29 points are his career-high that he last set in his rookie season with the Bakersfield Condors in 64 games played. In addition, Hebig is a lethal weapon for the Roadrunners versus the Firebirds this season; with three goals and six assists for nine points in five games played against Coachella Valley.

The Roadrunners have had some of their highest shot counts this season against the Firebirds; including their highest shot count against any team this season at 49 on Sunday, November 12. In seven games against Coachella Valley, Tucson has totaled 239 shots; which averages to 34.1 shots for per game. Coachella Valley is first in the AHL in shots; averaging 34.33 shots-per-game; while the Roadrunners are 6th with a 31.38 shots-per-game average.

Since March, Roadrunners goaltending comprising of Matthew Villalta and Dylan Wells have combined for a 2.56 goals against average, .913 save percentage and 12-5-1-1 record. Villalta has started five-straight games to start April for the Roadrunners; earning a 1.97 goals against average and .926 save percentage with a 4-1-0-0 record. In Wells' last five games, he also has a 4-1-0-0 record; with a 2.80 goals against average and .920 save percentage.

What's the word?

"I think it's important for us to stay in second place here; we want to set our place there and I think we're just looking for two points and just play to our identity for 60 minutes."

Tucson forward Curtis Douglas on facing Coachella Valley for the final time this regular season and staying in second place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Number to Know:

4 - The Roadrunners are carrying a four-game unbeaten streak for the second-straight time going into Coachella Valley. The Firebirds have been in two of Tucson's four-game win streaks or better this season. In addition, the Roadrunners are 10-4-0-0 since the last time these two met each other on March 9, and look to snap Coachella Valley's seven-game unbeaten streak.

Latest Transactions:

On Tuesday, April 16, the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) reassigned forward Jan Jenik to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) and recalled forward Aku Raty from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). Raty becomes the 19th different player recalled this season from the Roadrunners to the Coyotes and if he plays Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers for the Arizona Coyotes; he will make his NHL debut.

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from Acrisure Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.