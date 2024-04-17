Tickets for Penguins' First Playoff Game on Sale Now

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that individual tickets for the team's first home game in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now.

The opponent and date of the Penguins' first home game (Game A) are still unknown and will be determined based on the final games of the 2023-24 regular season. Seats for Game A can be purchased by calling the Penguins' front office directly at (570) 208-7367 or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Penguins Playoff Packages, which include tickets to all potential home games, are also on sale now and available exclusively through the Penguins' front office. By purchasing this package, fans are committing to every home playoff contest played during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card will not be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played.

Also included for each game in the plan is a $8 voucher per seat, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand, or at the Penguins Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued and cannot be carried over to future games.

As the standings are currently allotted, the Penguins have several different possibilities as to who could be on the other side of the ice for their first playoff home game. The Hartford Wolf Pack has already clinched a playoff berth, and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' magic number to secure a playoff spot is down to one with three games left on their schedule. The Springfield Thunderbirds are mathematically still in the postseason hunt, as well.

It is possible for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to finish second in the Atlantic Division and thus earn a bye to the Atlantic Division Semifinal as a result. For that to take place, the Penguins have to win both of the remaining games on their schedule, and the Providence Bruins need to lose each of their three remaining games in regulation.

The first of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's last two contests is against Hartford on Friday, Apr. 19. Game time for the Penguins' penultimate game of its 25th season is 7:00 p.m. at XL Center.

2024 Calder Cup Playoff Packages and season-ticket packages for the 2024-25 campaign are also on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

