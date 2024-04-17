Logan Stankoven Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven has been selected to the 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Stankoven, 21, compiled 57 points (24-33=57) in 47 games for Texas during his first professional season, including six power play goals, 20 power play points, three game-winning goals and a +9 rating. He becomes the third Texas rookie all-time to earn a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team, joining Curtis McKenzie (2013-14) and Riley Damiani (2020-21). Both McKenzie and Damiani went on to win their year's Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie.

2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender - Joel Blomqvist, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Defenseman - Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign

Defenseman - Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket

Forward - Josh Doan, Tucson Roadrunners

Forward - Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose

Forward - Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars

Recalled by the Dallas Stars on Feb. 24, Stankoven still leads AHL rookies with 57 points, shares first with 33 assists and ranks third with 24 goals. He made his NHL debut for Dallas on Feb. 24 at Carolina and has totaled 14 points (6-8=14) in 23 NHL games.

He was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for November and selected to the AHL All-Star Game, where he was joined by teammates Matej Blumel and Mavrik Bourque. The first-year forward matched a franchise record 11-game point streak from Nov. 10, 2023 through Dec. 9, 2023, where he totaled 16 points (8-8=16) during that span.

Stankoven is the first Stars rookie to surpass 50 points since Jason Dickinson (22-31=53) in 2015-16. His 57 points is the second most all-time for a first-year Texas player, behind McKenzie, who had 65 points (27-38=65) in 2013-14.

The Kamloops, British Columbia native was originally selected in the second round (47th overall) by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

