Logan Stankoven Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team
April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven has been selected to the 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team, the league announced Wednesday.
Stankoven, 21, compiled 57 points (24-33=57) in 47 games for Texas during his first professional season, including six power play goals, 20 power play points, three game-winning goals and a +9 rating. He becomes the third Texas rookie all-time to earn a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team, joining Curtis McKenzie (2013-14) and Riley Damiani (2020-21). Both McKenzie and Damiani went on to win their year's Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie.
2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team
Goaltender - Joel Blomqvist, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Defenseman - Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign
Defenseman - Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket
Forward - Josh Doan, Tucson Roadrunners
Forward - Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose
Forward - Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars
Recalled by the Dallas Stars on Feb. 24, Stankoven still leads AHL rookies with 57 points, shares first with 33 assists and ranks third with 24 goals. He made his NHL debut for Dallas on Feb. 24 at Carolina and has totaled 14 points (6-8=14) in 23 NHL games.
He was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for November and selected to the AHL All-Star Game, where he was joined by teammates Matej Blumel and Mavrik Bourque. The first-year forward matched a franchise record 11-game point streak from Nov. 10, 2023 through Dec. 9, 2023, where he totaled 16 points (8-8=16) during that span.
Stankoven is the first Stars rookie to surpass 50 points since Jason Dickinson (22-31=53) in 2015-16. His 57 points is the second most all-time for a first-year Texas player, behind McKenzie, who had 65 points (27-38=65) in 2013-14.
The Kamloops, British Columbia native was originally selected in the second round (47th overall) by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Texas hosts Manitoba in the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets
https://pardot.texasstars.com/e/996611/tickets/2943c/176455423/h/4RpGHMkVT_YQ433LpXng3OYuCC1qi_utHqwscl6jq2c
and the H-E-B Center Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024
- Josh Doan Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team - Tucson Roadrunners
- 2023-24 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Brandt Clarke Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team - Ontario Reign
- Logan Stankoven Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team - Texas Stars
- Comets Sign Forward Jack Malone - Utica Comets
- Lambert Named to 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team - Manitoba Moose
- Joel Blomqvist Named to 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- South Hadley High Student to Serve as T-Birds PA Announcer Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Detroit Reassigns Edvinsson and Aston-Reese to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dylan Coghlan Reassigned to T-Birds by Carolina Hurricanes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Potential Playoff Dates Announced for IceHogs' Division Semifinal Round vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Goaltender Jake Barczewski Joins Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Schedules Announced for Griffins-IceHogs Playoff Series - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds' Regular Season Finale Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tickets for Penguins' First Playoff Game on Sale Now - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #70: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Sign Two-Time NCAA Champion Shai Buium to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Six Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Blanked at Colorado, 6-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Holm's 31-Save Shutout Highlights Colorado's 6-0 Blanking of San Diego - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Logan Stankoven Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team
- Texas Signs Bemidji State Defenseman Kyle Looft to Amateur Tryout
- Blumel Leads Stars to Overtime Win in Road Finale
- Stars' Comeback Falls Short in San Jose
- Texas Stars Clinch a Calder Cup Playoff Spot and Defeat Admirals