Lambert Named to 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today forward Brad Lambert is a member of the 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Lambert, 20, is tied for the Moose lead with 52 points (20G, 32A) in 62 games this season. He is also second among all AHL rookies in points and has the third-most points all-time by a Moose rookie. Lambert is one of nine rookies in Moose history to score 20 goals in a season and the mark ties him for seventh among all AHL rookies. The 2022 Winnipeg Jets first round pick's 32 assists are tied for fourth among AHL rookies. Lambert is also tied for fifth among the group with seven power play goals and tied for third with 14 power play assists. Lambert's 162 shots on goal are fifth among first-year skaters.

The Lahti, Finland native was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for March when he posted 18 points (4G, 14A) in 13 games. Lambert also participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

Lambert is the seventh player in franchise history named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Previous players named to the All-Rookie Team include Kevin Bieksa (2004-05), Eddie Lack (2010-11), Eddie Pasquale (2011-12), Brenden Kichton (2013-14), Sami Niku (2017-18) and Mason Appleton (2017-18).

The Manitoba Moose begin their final road trip of the 2023-24 regular season tonight against the Milwaukee Admirals. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on CJOB.com/sports the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

