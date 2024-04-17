Griffins Sign Two-Time NCAA Champion Shai Buium to ATO

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Defenseman Shai Buium with the University of Denver

(Grand Rapids Griffins) Defenseman Shai Buium with the University of Denver(Grand Rapids Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed defenseman Shai Buium (shy BOO-yuhm) to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Buium also signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings that will begin during the 2024-25 campaign.

Buium won the 2024 NCAA National Title with the University of Denver and was named to the 2024 NCHC Second All-Star Team. He also won the 2022 NCAA National Title with Denver alongside Griffins teammates Carter Mazur and Antti Tuomisto. Buium, the 36th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, recently completed his third season at the University of Denver, totaling a career-high 36 points (7-29-36) and a plus-33 rating in 43 games. His 36 points in 2023-24 ranked eighth in the NCAA among defensemen and his 29 assists tied for sixth. The 21-year-old won consecutive regular-season NCHC titles from 2021-23 and was named to the 2022 NCHC All-Rookie Team. As a Pioneer from 2021-24, Buium logged 75 points (14-61-75), 44 penalty minutes and a plus-61 rating in 120 appearances. The 6-foot-3 defenseman spent two campaigns in the USHL with Sioux City and notched 27 points (4-23-27) in 53 contests from 2019-21. The San Diego, California, native spent much of his youth career with Shattuck-St. Mary's School from 2017-21 and registered 116 points (27-89-116) in 146 games between its U14, U16 and Prep teams.

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.