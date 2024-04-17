Dylan Coghlan Reassigned to T-Birds by Carolina Hurricanes

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Dylan Coghlan (left)

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Coghlan, 26, has tallied 22 points (6g, 16a) in 106 career NHL games with Vegas and Carolina, including three assists in 17 contests with the Hurricanes in 2022-23. The 6'2", 208-pound defenseman posted 41 points (16g, 25a) in 59 AHL games with Springfield this season, ranking tied for first in goals and ninth in points among all AHL blueliners. Coghlan was also selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. He has recorded 108 points (44g, 64a) in 190 career AHL games with Chicago and Springfield and added two assists in seven playoff games with the Wolves in 2019. The Duncan, B.C., native also skated in 265 WHL games with Tri-City from 2014-18, earning 145 points (38g, 107a). Coghlan was acquired from Vegas along with Max Pacioretty on July 13, 2022, in exchange for future considerations.

The T-Birds look to keep their Calder Cup playoff hopes alive on Friday night as they begin the final weekend of the regular season in Providence against the Bruins at 7:05 p.m.

