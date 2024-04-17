Josh Doan Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners Forward Josh Doan has been named to the AHL All-Rookie Team as announced today by the American Hockey League. Doan was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes on March 25.

Doan ranks third all-time in rookie scoring from a Roadrunner with his 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 62 games played. His 26 goals are the most from a first-year pro for Tucson and despite being recalled to the Arizona Coyotes and not appearing in Tucson's last seven games, Doan still leads the AHL in goals amongst rookies and is fifth in rookie scoring overall.

Doan becomes the first Roadrunner to be selected to the All-Rookie Team since Dylan Strome was selected in the 2017-2018 season; in which Strome scored 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 50 games.

Before his recall to the Arizona Coyotes, Doan was on the verge of Roadrunners history; just five goals away from tying the all-time single season record of Michael Carcone's 31 that he set last season.

Since his first career recall to the NHL, Doan has set records for Arizona; becoming the first Arizona-born player to debut for the Arizona Coyotes. The Scottsdale native became the first Coyote to score a point in his first three games and had two goals in his NHL debut on March 26.

In his first 10 NHL career games, Doan has nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) and a plus/minus of +5.

The Tucson Roadrunners play their final three games of the regular season on Wednesday, April 17, versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, against the San Jose Barracuda. Tucson clinched home ice advantage for round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs last weekend on Saturday, April 13, and need just two more standings points to finish no worse than third in the AHL's Pacific Division.

