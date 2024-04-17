Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Team will host entirety of series at Bojangles Coliseum beginning April 25

The Charlotte Checkers today announced the schedule for their First Round Calder Cup Playoff series. The entirety of the best-of-three series will be played at Bojangles Coliseum against a to-be-determined opponent beginning on Thursday, April 25.

Game 1: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 27 at 4 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m.*

* if necessary

Individual tickets for all three games will go on sale Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and charlottecheckers.com. Playoff packages, which offer the best savings throughout the postseason, are available now. For more information, please visit charlottecheckers.com/playoffs.

The Checkers, who are headed to the postseason for the sixth consecutive season, have two games remaining in the regular season but have locked into either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Division, ensuring they will have home-ice advantage for the First Round. An opponent will be determined based on final seeding.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.