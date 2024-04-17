Holm's 31-Save Shutout Highlights Colorado's 6-0 Blanking of San Diego

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Arvid Holm recorded his first shutout of the season, stopping all 31 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 6-0 on Tuesday. Forward Cal Burke paced the offensive attack with two goals and an assist, while fellow forward Chris Wagner netted a pair of goals in the victory. Eleven different Eagles notched a point in the contest, including a two-assist performance for defenseman Brad Hunt.

Colorado would open the scoring when Burke slammed home a chance from the low slot, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 12:24 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow to 2-0 just 35 seconds later when Wagner buried a wrister from the left point.

Colorado would add one more when a 3-on-2 rush set up forward Jean-Luc Foudy to bang home a shot from the top of the crease, stretching the Eagles advantage to 3-0 with 1:13 remaining in the first period. Forward Nikolai Kovalenko, who was making his AHL debut, picked up the secondary assist on the tally. Colorado would outshoot the Gulls 13-5 in the opening frame and carried a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Eagles would pick up where they left off when Wagner batted a puck out of mid-air from the top of the crease, lighting the lamp and putting Colorado up 4-0 at the 4:46 mark of the second period.

The onslaught would continue when forward Spencer Smallman snapped home a wrist shot from the slot, pushing the Eagles lead to 5-0 with 10:16 remaining in the middle frame. The tally would also spell the end of the night for goaltender Tomas Suchanek, who would give way to Alex Stalock in net for the duration.

Still leading 5-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would strike on the team's lone opportunity on the power play, as Burke sent a spinning shot from the right-wing circle past Stalock. The goal was Burke's 16th of the season and put the Eagles up 6-0 at the 5:10 mark of the final frame.

Colorado was outshot in the contest by a final count of 31-29, as the Eagles finished the night going 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Suchanek suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 21 shots.

