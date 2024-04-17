T-Birds' Regular Season Finale Sold Out

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club's regular-season finale against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 20, has officially sold out.

The T-Birds have had a record-breaking year at the box office, with Saturday's game marking their 14th consecutive sellout at the MassMutual Center and the 20th capacity crowd during the 36-game slate at the Thunderdome this season. This extends the Springfield hockey record, which previously stood at 15 sellouts in the 2022-23 season.

"Year in and year out, we are overwhelmed by the support the team has received from our loyal fanbase," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of all members of our business operations staff, the commitment of our city to its hockey team, and the never-ending love we continue to receive from all of our fans."

With this sellout confirmed, the Thunderbirds will finish the season with another record-high average attendance at 6,321 fans per game, up from 6,162 last season. This results in a 93.1% capacity figure, the second-highest in the American Hockey League this season, and another Springfield hockey record.

The T-Birds enter the final weekend of the regular season with their Calder Cup playoff hopes still alive. Star forward Adam Gaudette continues to lead the AHL in goals (44) as he looks to become the first Springfield hockey player to win the Willie Marshall Award as the league's leading goal scorer since the award's establishment in 2003. Should Gaudette finish atop the league goal-scoring leaderboard, he would be the first Springfield player to accomplish the feat since Michel Picard had 56 for the 1990-91 Indians.

