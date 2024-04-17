Goaltender Jake Barczewski Joins Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Jake Barczewski to an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, in addition to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 campaign. Barczewski recently concluded his NCAA career, going 20-14-3 with the University of Michigan, complimented by a 2.84 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

In his time with the Wolverines, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound netminder helped lead Michigan to the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four and was named a Big-10 Star of the Week on four different occasions. Prior to making the move to Ann Arbor, Barczewski was a four-year starter at Canisius College. The 25-year-old appeared in 100 NCAA games with the Golden Griffins, going 44-42-8 with a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage. He was named to the AHA All-Conference Team in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 and was named the AHA Goaltender of the Year in 2020-21. He also backstopped Canisius to the 2023 Atlantic Hockey Championship and the NCAA Tournament.

