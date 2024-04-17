Crunch Fall to Senators, 2-1, in Shootout

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Belleville Senators, 2-1, in a shootout tonight at CAA Arena.

Despite the loss, the Crunch earned one point as they move to 38-23-4-5 on the season. Syracuse finishes the eight-game season series against Belleville with a 1-4-1-2 record.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 17-of-18 shots and 1-of-2 shootout attempts. Mads Sogaard turned aside 20-of-21 shots and all three shootout attempts in net for the Senators. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on five opportunities, while Belleville went 1-for-5.

The Crunch were first on the board with a goal at the 15:57 mark of the opening frame. Max Crozer fired a long shot from the point that was stopped, but Devante Stephens was down low to chip in the rebound.

Belleville knotted the score with a power-play goal seven minutes into the second period when Egor Sokolov sent in a wrister from the right circle.

The teams remained tied through regulation and the overtime period to send the game to a shootout. Rourke Chartier scored the only goal in the first round to give Belleville the win.

The Crunch return home to host the Utica Comets on Friday.

Crunchables: Dylan Duke made his professional debut tonight...The Crunch are 3-5 in shootout this season.

