Sogaard Seals Shootout Win Over Syracuse, B-Sens Can Clinch Playoff Spot Friday

April 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are just a point away from clinching a second-ever berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs, after a 2-1 shootout win over the Syracuse Crunch, at CAA Arena on Wednesday.

After going back and forth for most of the first period, Syracuse would break through about 16 minutes in. The Crunch's Max Crozier fired a shot through that was turned away by Mads Sogaard, but fellow blueliner Devante Stephens had crept in off the point and was able to pot the rebound to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes. Belleville was outshot 8-6 in the frame.

Belleville's all-time leading point-getter would tie things 7:43 into the second, as Egor Sokolov wired his 19th goal of the season (ninth on the power play) past Brandon Halverson, on the power play. Jacob Larsson and Wyatt Bongiovanni would draw assists on the game-tying goal. The 1-1 scoreline stood at the end of the frame, with Syracuse holding a 16-11 shot advantage overall.

Neither team could capitalize in the third period or overtime, with Rourke Chartier scoring for the B-Sens in the shootout and Mads Sogaard stopping all three shooters he faced to seal the win. The Senators are now four points ahead of Laval for the final playoff spot in the North Division and can clinch that spot with just a point against the Rocket at home on Friday.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jacob Larsson collected his 25th assist of the season, after missing Belleville's last game in Rochester on the weekend.

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni was credited with his eighth assist of the campaign (and first as a Senator), extending his point streak to four games (four goals, one assist).

#13 Egor Sokolov scored for the 19th time this season (and ninth on the power play).

#14 Rourke Chartier had four shots on net in regulation time and scored the shootout winner for Belleville.

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 20 of 21 shots in regulation time and 3 of 3 in the shootout.

Belleville was 1/5 on the power play and 5/5 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

The Senators were outshot 21-19 in the win.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Forward Egor Sokolov on the importance of Wednesday's win:

"It's huge. We know what position we're in and I think just getting a win like that is positive momentum into Friday's game and we know what we have to do. We'll build off that, correct a couple mistakes that we made and get ready. We've just got to play the way we can and good things will happen."

Belleville Sens Forward Egor Sokolov on Mads Sogaard's performance:

"I can't say enough about that guy. I've known him for three years and he's the best goalie in the league, for me. Just watch that save, it was unbelievable. And when we go to the shootout I don't have any doubts, as long as we score, we're going to win. He does his thing in the gym, he does his thing on the ice and that's how he's the best in the league."

Belleville Sens Goaltender Mads Sogaard on the win:

"It was kind of a weird game to play as a goaltender, with not a ton of shots against and I thought at both ends when there were shots against, they were pretty good chances. So, it was a matter of staying dialled in, it was a good battle, and we're happy to come out with the win."

Belleville Sens Goaltender Mads Sogaard on having a chance to clinch a playoff spot Friday:

"It's a long season, but we're going into every game with the same mindset and that's getting those two points. For us, it's about getting into the playoffs and obviously, we want to get it done on Friday night, but we're going to show up for this weekend trying to win both games no matter what. We'll take it one game at a time, but we're trying to win every game."

Up Next:

Friday April 19, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Game presented by BOQRMB)

Saturday April 20, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m

