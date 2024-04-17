Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Lehigh Valley Phantoms face off with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (30-30-9) have trimmed the Magic Number to just one point entering the final weekend of the regular season. The Phantoms can clinch as early as this Friday at Bridgeport and culminate their Push for the Playoffs presented by Provident Bank.

Lehigh Valley plays its final away game of the season in a rematch with the Islanders on Friday before returning to PPL Center for Saturday and Sunday contests to celebrate the conclusion of the team's 10th Season of Phantoms in the Valley presented by Service Electric.

Sunday afternoon's game is "Our Valley, Our Home" as we celebrate the fans and rev up the energy for what's ahead!

LAST WEEK

April 12 - Hershey Bears 4 - Phantoms 1

April 13 - Phantoms 5 - Bridgeport Islanders 4 (OT)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, April 19 (7:05) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, April 20 (7:05) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms

Sunday, April 21 (3:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Phantoms

WEEKLY RECAP

Friday, April 12

Hershey Bears 4 - Phantoms 1

Garrett Wilson (8th) officially got the Phantoms on the board in the 2nd period after a Cooper Marody goal in the first period had been disallowed. But the Hershey Bears pulled away in the third period on goals by Logan Day and Joe Snively to finish a 4-1 decision at GIANT Center. Lehigh Valley got itself in penalty trouble in the game. The Bears only registered one power-play goal but the Phantoms lost momentum in the second period with too much time on the penalty kill.

Saturday, April 13

Phantoms 5 - Bridgeport Islanders 4 (OT)

Louie Belpedio struck for the overtime winner after a great setup by Brendan Furry and "Los Fantasmas" trimmed their Magic Number to just one point. Tanner Laczynski had a pair of go-ahead goals including a conversion from the slot with just 5:28 left. But the resilient Islanders wouldn't go away and tied the game with a 6-on-5 strike by Brian Pinho with just 35 seconds remaining.

Goaltender Alexei Kolosov shook off some rust and settled in nicely as the athletic and quick prospect made his North American debut in a 24-save performance. Kolosov did not allow any 5-on-5 goals in his first-career AHL game as Bridgeport scored twice on the power play, once on a penalty shot, and then at 6-on-5 at the end.

PLAYOFF FEVER

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have a Magic Number of one point to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Phantoms can make it official this Friday with a win or standings point at Bridgeport OR via a loss by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The first round is a Best of 3 series and right now would see the Phantoms take on the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 6 vs. 3 matchup in late April. But the Charlotte Checkers are in fourth-place and are still within range.

Lehigh Valley's second-round matchup would be against first-place Hershey in a Best of 5 series.

NEW ADDITION

Goaltender Alexei Kolosov, 22, made his North American pro debut in Saturday's game against Bridgeport and picked up the win with 24 saves in a 5-4 overtime triumph. Kolosov has joined the Phantoms from the Minsk Dinamo of the KHL where Philadelphia's Round 3 selection in the 2021 NHL Draft was 22-21-3, 2.39, .907 with four shutouts for his hometown team in Minsk, Belarus. His resume also includes representing Belarus in international play, starting with his being named the top goaltender at the IIHF World Junior Championship Division I-A tournament in 2021.

WELCOME BACK

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have received six players from the Reading Royals of the ECHL who concluded their season on Saturday. Returning to the Phantoms are defensemen Mason Millman and Will Zmolek, forwards Matt Brown, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton, and goaltender Parker Gahagen.

BROOKS MAN OF THE YEAR

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce that Adam Brooks has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Lehigh Valley community during the 2023-24 season. This is the second consecutive season he has won the award for the Phantoms. Adam Brooks embodies the qualities of a true leader both on and off the ice, exemplifying the values of sportsmanship and community engagement.

TEAM AND LEAGUE LEADERS

Garrett Wilson has accumulated 210 penalty minutes this year and is in position to lead the AHL for a second consecutive season.

J-R Avon is tied for the AHL lead with five shootout goals. Trey Fix-Wolansky of Cleveland also has five. Avon has gone 5-for-7 in the shootout this season.

Emil Andrae has 15 power-play assists which is first among AHL rookie defensemen and is second among AHL rookies overall trailing only Brennan Othmann of Hartford who has 17.

Some players have comfortable leads to take top honors for the Phantoms this season while some races are still too close to call.

Olle Lycksell continues to lead the team with 19 goals but Cooper Marody is right on his tail with 18 goals and Tanner Laczynski is still within range at 16 goals.

Marody has practically locked up the title for most assists with his 36 helpers on the year giving him an eight-point cushion over Samu Tuomaala who has 28.

Marody also has a comfortable lead in overall scoring with 54 points putting him 11 ahead of Tuomaala who has 43.

PHANTASTIC!

The Phantoms record when:

- Score 4 or more goals: 20-0-2

- Allow 2 or fewer goals: 18-6-1

- Lead After 1st period: 9-1-3

- Lead After 2nd period: 16-3-1

- One-Goal Games: 19-8-9

- Overtime: 8-6 / Shootout: 4-3

UPCOMING

Friday, April 19, 2024 (7:05)

Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT

Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

It's the final away game of the season as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms travel to Connecticut to tangle with the Bridgeport Islanders (24-37-8).

The B-Isles are in the cellar of the Atlantic Division and are also dead last in the AHL having dropped four straight (0-2-2) including a 5-4 overtime decision in Allentown last Saturday.

The Phantoms are 2-0-0 in Bridgeport. Rick Kowalsky's crew is led by second-rounder Ruslan Ishakov (18-32-50) who has four overtime goals this season. Matt Maggio (16-11-27) is a talented rookie fifth-rounder who racked up an OHL-leading 54 goals and 111 points last year with the Windsor Spitfires. Ever-feisty Cole Bardreau (10-12-22) is in his fifth season with the Islanders after spending five years with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms where he was one of the team's most popular players. Carsen Twarynski (4-4-8) joined Bridgeport in January after beginning the season in Austria. The former Philadelphia third-rounder in 2016 played parts of four seasons with the Phantoms and Flyers including 107 games with Lehigh Valley and 22 games for Philadelphia.

Bridgeport is last in the AHL at just 2.26 goals per game and the Isles are also at the bottom on the power play at just 13.8%.

Saturday, April 20, 2024 (7:05)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms

W-B/Scranton (38-23-9) is playing some of its best hockey of the season and had a seven-game winning streak snapped on Friday in a 4-1 loss at Hershey. The Phantoms are 4-6-1 against the Baby Pens and have dropped the last four contests against their northeast Pennsylvania rivals.

The Baby Pens currently lineup as the first-round opponent for Lehigh Valley in a Best of 3 series to open the Calder Cup Playoffs the following week. But that isn't locked in. Charlotte is still close on their heels for the 3-seed. And there is also still a chance for the Penguins to catch Providence for a 2-seed and the first-round bye that comes with a higher position.

Defenseman Ty Smith (9-34-43) is unavailable due to a long-term injury. NHL veteran of 374 games Vinnie Hinostroza (16-17-33) is the team's active-leading scorer and has scored 3-7-10 against Lehigh Valley. Corey Andonovski has 2-6-8 vs. the Phantoms including an overtime winner on March 30. Second-rounder Joel Blomqvist (25-11-6, 2.14, .921) continues to thrive in his rookie season and is third in the AHL in GAA. Against the Phantoms, Blomqvist has gone 6-1-2, 2.10, .929 including his first career shutout on March 13.

Sunday, April 21, 2024 (3:05)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Charlotte Checkers at Phantoms

Fourth-place Charlotte (38-24-7) is still pressing for a three-seed entering the last weekend of the regular season. The Checkers are ending the campaign on a Pennsylvania Roadie with Wednesday and Saturday games at Hershey before the Sunday finale at Lehigh Valley.

The AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers has been peaking down the stretch including a recent eight-game point streak (7-0-1) that was snapped on Sunday in a 5-2 loss at Hartford.

The Phantoms are 4-1-2 vs. Charlotte. Four of the seven meetings have gone to overtime. Ronnie Attard, Tanner Lacznyski and Bobby Brink all have struck for overtime winners against Charlotte. The Checkers are 3-1-3 against Lehigh Valley.

Veteran goaltender Magnus Hellburg arrived via trade from the Penguins to provide stability on the backend going 5-1-0, 2.18, .904 since joining Charlotte. First-rounder Spencer Knight from Boston College has found his top form including a stretch of three shutouts in four games that was very nearly four shutouts in five (and three in a row). Before allowing five goals at Hartford on April 14, Knight had a six-game stretch since March 13 going 5-0-1, 0.83, .965 with three shutouts. University of Michigan first-rounder Mackie Samoskevich (21-29-50) paces the offense. Former Phantom and Flyer Gerry Mayhew (19-18-37) had a slow start to the season but has been finding the back of the net more often.

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Cooper Marody 18-36-54

Samu Tuomaala 15-28-43

Tanner Laczynski 16-25-41

Olle Lycksell 19-19-38

Emil Andrae 5-27-32

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, April 19 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, April 20 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 21 (3:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Our Valley, Our Home Day - End of Regular Season!

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on Real Oldies 1470-AM in Allentown. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join the Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

