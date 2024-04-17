Detroit Reassigns Edvinsson and Aston-Reese to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson and left wing Zach Aston-Reese to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Edvinsson suited up for 14 games during his most recent call up with Detroit from March 19-April 16. In total, Edvinsson competed in a career-best 16 outings with the Red Wings and posted two points (1-1-2), four penalty minutes, an even plus-minus rating and an average of 18:15 of ice time. The former sixth overall pick in 2021 has notched an AHL career-high 29 points (8-21-29), 51 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 52 games with the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-6 defenseman enjoyed a seven-game point streak (3-7-10) from Nov. 18-Dec. 8 and is tied for fourth among AHL blueliners with three game-winners. Edvinsson was named an AHL All-Star for the first time in his career. In addition to tying for sixth on the team in points, Edvinsson's 21 assists are tied for fifth on the roster. In 2022-23 during his rookie campaign in North America, Edvinsson totaled 27 points (5-22-27) in 52 outings with Grand Rapids to go along with two points (2-0-2) in nine games with the Red Wings. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on March 18, 2023 against Colorado and later bagged his first NHL goal on March 23, 2023 versus St. Louis.

Aston-Reese became the 204th Griffins alum to play in the NHL, logging 6:21 of ice time during his Red Wings debut at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 11. Aston-Reese appeared in three games with Detroit this season and logged two penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. Aston-Reese has accumulated six points (4-2-6) in his last nine appearances with the Griffins. The Staten Island, New York, native has registered AHL career-high numbers in games played (59) and goals (14) to go along with 29 points (14-15-29) and a plus-four rating. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and totaled 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven seasons, Aston-Reese has skated in 310 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 126 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 75 points (32-43-75), a plus-30 rating and 125 penalty minutes in 121 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Aston-Reese spent four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17 and showed 148 points (66-82-148) in 145 outings.

