Stars' Four-Game Winning Streak Ends in Rockford
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
ROCKFORD, Illinois- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 4-2 to the Rockford IceHogs Saturday night at the BMO Center, despite a two-goal performance from Emilio Pettersen. The loss snapped the Stars' four-game winning streak.
Rockford gained an early lead when Andreas Athanasiou set up Cole Guttman with a pass across the slot and Guttman beat Magnus Hellberg just 58 seconds into the game. Pettersen tied the game nine minutes later when he banked the puck off Drew Commesso for his fifth goal of the season. Paul Ludwinski scored on a shot from the right faceoff circle to put Rockford back in the lead with five minutes left in the first period.
Pettersen scored his second of the night thirteen minutes into the second period after redirecting a shot from Kyle Capobianco into the back of the net. Once again, the Stars would not be able to keep the lead for long, and Zach Sanford scored from the backdoor on a 5-on-3 power play with just under two minutes left in the second period to put the IceHogs back in the lead.
Despite outshooting Rockford 13 -7, Texas was unable to tie the game in the third period. Joey Anderson scored an empty net power play goal with less than a minute left to seal the IceHogs' win.
Hellberg made 19 saves on 22 shots in the loss, while Commesso stopped 36 of 38 shots to earn the win.
The Stars will travel to Chicago to face-off against the Wolves Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs' Gerry Mayhew versus Texas Stars' Arttu Hyry
