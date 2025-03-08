Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m.

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and Tucson Roadrunners meet for the fifth time this season with the Condors still in search of their first win against Utah's AHL affiliate (0-3-1).

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield had its three-game winning streak snapped by Tucson last night, 5-4. Matthew Savoie (14, 15th) scored twice in the loss. The Condors had 11 minutes worth of consecutive power play time in the third period to get the game tied, but could only muster eight shots total in the frame.

WELCOME BACK KID

Savoie returned from Edmonton and picked up right where he left off, notching two goals. The 21-year old has nine points in his last eight games with the Condors. Despite missing most of the month on recall, he is still t-7th in rookie scoring with 39 points (15g-24a) in 46 games.

HAD THE CHANCES

The seven power plays last night were a season high for the Condors with a total of 24 minutes of power play time. Drake Caggiula scored the team's lone power-play marker, his third of the season.

BACK ON TOP

Caggiula's goal was his team-leading 18th of the season. He added an assist for a two-point night, his second multi-point game in his last three games. Caggiula has been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 12. He has 16 points (8g-8a) over that stretch.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE

The Condors have allowed at least a power play goal in each of their last seven games, including four over the last two home games.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Nine of the last 10 games, and 11 of the last 13 games, have been decided by a goal. Overall, the Condors are 13-5-6-3 in one-goal games.

SHOOT IT

Connor Carrick leads the Condors with 130 shots on goal this season. His 9.2% shooting percentage is the best of his career all while setting a new career high in goals with 12.

GOOD FIRSTS

Bakersfield is +11 in goal differential in first periods this season. They have scored first 30 times this year with a record of 18-6-6.

DEALING IT

Collin Delia is 5-3-1 in his last nine starts, stopping 19 of 22 on Wednesday and all three shootout attempts.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is four points back of both Tucson and Abbotsford, who are tied for sixth. Bakersfield has two games in hand on each. The Canucks host the fifth-place San Jose Barracuda tonight (Click here for the playoff primer)

TUCSON TRENDING

Tucson opened the road trip with a win in Ontario and followed it up with a 5-4 victory last night. Kailer Yamamoto, who was assessed a game misconduct for spearing late in the second, had three points (2g-1a). The Roadrunners are 5-0-1 in their last six and 7-2-1-1 in their last 11.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield heads to Abbotsford on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. The team is home next Friday, March 14 for $3 Beer & Country Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Condors Country Cowboy Hat and there will be performances from local country artist Corey Dain throughout the night.

