Syracuse Crunch Trade Forward Jujhar Khaira to Abbotsford Canucks in Exchange for Future Considerations
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have traded forward Jujhar Khaira to the Abbotsford Canucks in exchange for future considerations, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Khaira, 30, appeared in 18 games with the Crunch this season tallying three goals and six assists. The 6-foot-5, 214-pound forward has played in 337 career NHL games since 2015 with the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers recording 80 points (33g, 47a). He has played in 173 career AHL games since 2013 with the Crunch, Iowa Wild, Bakersfield Condors and Oklahoma City Barons, tallying 84 points (30g, 54a).
The Surrey, British Columbia native was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft. He was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch on Sept. 6.
