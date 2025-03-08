Syracuse Crunch Trade Forward Jujhar Khaira to Abbotsford Canucks in Exchange for Future Considerations

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have traded forward Jujhar Khaira to the Abbotsford Canucks in exchange for future considerations, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Khaira, 30, appeared in 18 games with the Crunch this season tallying three goals and six assists. The 6-foot-5, 214-pound forward has played in 337 career NHL games since 2015 with the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers recording 80 points (33g, 47a). He has played in 173 career AHL games since 2013 with the Crunch, Iowa Wild, Bakersfield Condors and Oklahoma City Barons, tallying 84 points (30g, 54a).

The Surrey, British Columbia native was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft. He was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch on Sept. 6.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.