Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has acquired forward Jujhar Khaira from the Syracuse Crunch in exchange for future considerations.

Khaira, 30, brings 337 NHL regular season games of experience to Abbotsford, having skated for the Edmonton, Chicago and Minnesota, recording 80 points (33 goals, 47 assists) and 229 penalty minutes. He has registered 84 points (30 goals, 54 assists) and 193 penalty minutes over 173 AHL regular season games; split between Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Iowa, and most recently Syracuse, where has spent the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Khaira notably became the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the National Hockey League; behind Vancouver Canucks alumni Robin Bawa and current Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra.

The 6'5, 214-pound winger was selected by Edmonton in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut with the Oilers on November 28, 2015. Khaira scored his first career NHL goal on January 16, 2017 against Mike Smith of the Arizona Coyotes.

Before being drafted, Khaira played two full seasons for the BCHL's Prince George Spruce Kings from 2010 to 2012, recording 121 points (39 goals, 82 assists) and 90 penalty minutes over 112 contests.

Khaira is a pending unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, as he signed a one-year AHL contract with Syracuse on September 9, 2024.

