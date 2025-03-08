Amerks Drop 2-1 Heartbreaker in Laval

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Laval, Quebec) - For a third straight game and second time in less than 24 hours, the Rochester Americans (34-16-3-3) carried a one-goal lead into the third period that they were unable to hold on to. A pair of goals from the Laval Rocket (37-15-2-1), including the game-winner with 41 seconds left, saw the home team skate away with a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon at Place Bell in the second straight meeting between the AHL's top two teams.

The game concludes a four-game road trip for the Amerks, who went 0-2-0-2 during the stretch. Rochester entered the trip ahead of Laval and the rest of the AHL in points. With an overall mark of 34-16-3-3, the Amerks have 74 points and trail Laval by three points, with the Rocket improving to 37-15-2-1 and maintain a game in hand.

Graham Slaggert scored the lone goal of the contest for Rochester, while Devon Levi made 27 saves in his second straight start of the weekend. Jagger Joshua posted the assist on Slaggert's goal and now has points in two of his last three games.

FIRST PERIOD

Laval was all systems go to start the game, getting the first nine shots of the contest. Levi thwarted the early swarm of Rocket shots, giving his teammates time to respond. That response came nearly 14 minutes into the contest when a net-front battle near Levi got untangled by the officials, but away from them Ty Tullio was able to engage Laval's William Trudeau in a fight. The first-year Amerk connected with multiple right-handed jabs until Trudeau was tackled to the ice.

SECOND PERIOD

After a 10-4 shot disparity in the first, Rochester flipped the script with a 14-shot second period that provided the frame's first goal of the contest.

Laval defenseman Logan Mailloux had the puck at the top of the offensive zone for the Rocket, when Joshua poked the puck through him, racing away with possession for a breakaway.

Joshua was turned away by Primeau, but the rebound sat at the net-front where Slaggert was crashing to swat it by 5:55 into the period, nabbing Rochester a 1-0 lead with the forward's 10th goal of the season. It was also Slaggert's first goal in nine games, last finding the net Feb. 7 against Belleville, as well as his first goal away from Blue Cross Arena since Jan. 4 in Bridgeport.

THIRD PERIOD

For a second straight night and third consecutive game, the Amerks carried a lead into the third period that the opposition would erase. Levi made it over 53 minutes before surrendering a goal. A series of shots in-tight saw a rebound pop off the left post behind Levi, ricocheting back out in front for Riley Kidney to chip by, making it 1-1.

Laval would score again in heartbreaking fashion, doing so with 41 seconds remaining in regulation on a turnover at the side of the net. After picking off a pass, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard slipped the puck toward the top of the crease, where Joshua Roy crept in to angle a backhander overtop Levi in the splits, giving Laval a 2-1 lead that they would anchor onto for the remainder of the game.

UP NEXT

The Amerks return Rochester to begin a three-game homestand beginning on Wednesday, March 12 when they host the Charotte Checkers at The Blue Cross Arena. The 7:05 p.m. matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

LAV: R. Kidney (3), J. Roy (20-GWG)

ROC: G. Slaggert (10)

Goaltenders

LAV: C. Primeau - 23/24 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 27/29 (L)

Shots

LAV: 29

ROC: 24

Special Teams

LAV: PP (0/2) | PK (3/3)

ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars:

1. LAV - J. Roy

2. ROC - D. Levi

3. LAV - C. Primeau

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.