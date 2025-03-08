IceHogs Host Stars for Saturday Night Battle

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il - The Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars conclude their regular season series tonight with a 7 p.m. puck drop at the BMO Center. Rockford is looking for their third consecutive win following a 4-0 win over the Iowa Wild last night.

IceHogs Tame Wild- The Rockford IceHogs took a 4-0 shutout victory over the Iowa Wild in the series finale last night at the BMO Center. The IceHogs' captain Brett Seney broke the ice in the final minute of the first period to give Rockford the lead heading into the intermission. Zach Sanford continued to find the score sheet with a pair of power play goals that came between Nolan Allan's first goal with Rockford this season. The Hogs would take a 4-0 lead into the third period and help their netminder Drew Commesso earn his third shutout victory of the season. Commesso would make 23 saves as the IceHogs secured the season series against the Wild and take an eight point lead for the final playoff spot in the division.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 23-25-5-1, 52 points (5th Central Division)

Texas- 32-17-3-0, 67 points (2nd Central Division)

Zach Attack- The IceHogs were powered by veteran Zach Sanford who had another multi-goal night last night against Iowa. Sanford tallied a pair of power play goals and an assist in Rockford's 4-0 win Friday night. The Salem, MA native has recorded 15 points in his last ten games, scoring in all but two during the that stretch. The second-year IceHog trails only Cole Guttman and Brett Seney in points with 32 points (12G, 20A) in 52 games this year.

Special Teams Shine- The IceHogs ended their three game power play goal drought with a pair of goals against Iowa. Sanford scored on both a 5-on-3 advantage and a 5-on-4 advantage for Rockford. The IceHogs penalty kill continued their success going 2/2 against the Wild in last night's contest. Rockford ended the season series with Iowa going 38/46 on the penalty kill and 15/41 on the power play. The IceHogs rank in the top ten in the AHL in both categories.

Look At The Stars- Texas comes in having won their last four games, including a shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday. The Stars enter tonight's meeting tied with Milwaukee for the top spot in the central division. Rockford is 2-4-1 against Texas this season and are 1-2 at home against the Stars. Cameron Hughes and Justin Hryckowian both have eight points vs the IceHogs in the previous seven meetings. The Stars and IceHogs conclude their regular season series tonight at 7 p.m.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Nov. 19 vs Texas 7 p.m. W 5-2

Nov. 22 @ Texas 7 p.m. W 2-1

Nov. 23 @ Texas 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m. L 1-4

Jan. 11 vs Texas 7 p.m. L 1-6

Feb. 7 @ Texas 7 p.m. L 3-6

Feb. 8 @ Texas 7 p.m. L 3-4

Mar. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

