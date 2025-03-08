Preview: Islanders vs. Marlies

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (12-37-3-3) face the Toronto Marlies (28-17-3-6) for the first time in three seasons, squaring off in a 7 p.m. matchup at Total Mortgage Arena tonight. The two clubs haven't met since Mar. 26, 2022 when Cory Schneider made 39 saves in a 5-1 victory in Toronto. Bridgeport hasn't hosted the Maple Leafs' affiliate since Dec. 11, 2021 (5-4 win). Tonight, the Islanders look to erase a six-game slide after falling to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 6-3, on Wednesday. Cam Thiesing (shorthanded), William Dufour, and Alex Jefferies (power play) all scored that night.

ISLANDERS VS. MARLIES

Tonight's game is the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Marlies this season, and the only matchup at Total Mortgage Arena. The clubs will rematch north of the border on Mar. 30. Bridgeport has won each of the last three meetings and has points in six straight games dating back to Jan. 21, 2018 (5-0-1-0). Bridgeport hasn't lost to Toronto in regulation at home since the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs.

VIEW FROM TORONTO

The Marlies suffered a 5-2 loss in Providence last night, thanks to Oliver Wahlstrom's hat trick for the Bruins. Forward Roni Hirvonen and Quinnipiac University product Jacob Quillan scored for the Marlies in their second consecutive setback. Led by former New York Islanders assistant coach John Gruden, the Marlies are fourth in the North Division, one point behind Cleveland and five points ahead of Belleville. Toronto is led in scoring by All-Star forward Alex Steeves (30 goals, 47 points), while their captain and another All-Star forward, Logan Shaw, paces the team in assists. The Marlies have also added longtime NHL forward Ryan Reaves, who cleared waivers this past week. Reaves hasn't played in the AHL since Feb. 26, 2011 with the Peoria Rivermen.

TERRY'S TREMENDOUS RUN

With two assists in Lehigh Valley last Saturday, Chris Terry notched his 791st career AHL point, passing Larry Wilson (1951-68) for 13th place in League history. He enters tonight's game just 14 points behind Jeremy Colliton for the franchise record (203). The five-time AHL All-Star paces Bridgeport this season in points (50), assists (34), multi-point games (15), and games played (54). His 50 points and 34 assists are tied for fourth and fifth most in the AHL, respectively. In addition, Terry has now hit the 50-point mark in eight straight seasons (not including 2020-21, Covid) and 12 times overall.

BECKMAN ARRIVES IN BRIDGEPORT

The New York Islanders acquired Adam Beckman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Dennis Cholowski on Friday. Beckman, a 23-year-old forward, could make his Bridgeport debut tonight. Beckman recorded 33 points (13g, 20a) in 43 games with Utica this season, ranking second on the Comets in scoring and co-leading the team in assists. He began his pro career with the Minnesota Wild organization, playing 23 NHL games with the Wild, including 11 last season. He also had 108 points (57g, 51a) in 181 career games with the AHL's Iowa Wild from 2021-2024.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders have been outscored 7-0 in first periods over their last six games... Bridgeport fired 41 shots on goal this past Wednesday, one shy of its season high... Tristan Lennox became the fifth goalie to play for Bridgeport this season when he made his AHL debut in Lehigh Valley last Saturday... It was Lennox's first game in 446 days, after suffering an injury while playing for Worcester (ECHL) on Dec. 15, 2023... William Dufour was traded to Colorado on Thursday as part of the Brock Nelson deal.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (28-26-7): Last: 3-2 W vs. Winnipeg, Tuesday -- Next: Tonight at San Jose, 10 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (26-23-2-4): Last: 6-4 W vs. Bloomington, Saturday -- Next: Tonight at Trois Rivières, 7 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.