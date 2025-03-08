Bears Take 4-3 Win over Monsters to Sweep Weekend

(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears (35-15-5-0) held on for a 4-3 win and swept their weekend set with the Cleveland Monsters (28-18-5-5) on Saturday night at Rocket Arena, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

Ivan Miroshnichenko and Ethan Bear each recorded a goal and an assist for Hershey as the Bears opened their franchise-record 10-game road trip with two straight victories. Hershey concluded its season series with Cleveland with a 3-1-0-0 record.

NOTABLES:

Mike Vecchione one-timed his 15th goal of the season past Zach Sawnchenko at 15:23 of the first period for a power-play goal. Chase Priskie (skating in his 300th career AHL game) and Garrett Roe earned assists, with Roe collecting his 100th career AHL point.

Ivan Miroshnichenko and Ethan Bear assisted on each other's goals in the third period, as Miroshnichenko's power-play goal gave Hershey a 2-1 lead with his 17th of the season at 8:52 and Bear put the visitors up 3-2 with his ninth of the season at 12:21.

Miroshnichenko's performance extended his point streak to six games (5g, 4a).

Vincent Iorio's empty-netter at 18:58 ended up as the game-winning marker after Luca Del Bel Belluz potted his second of the evening with one second remaining in regulation to pull the Monsters to within one of Hershey.

Bears skaters Andrew Perrott and Matt Strome dropped the gloves with Cleveland's Cameron Butler and Max McCue respectively.

Hunter Shepard earned his 75th career victory in a Hershey uniform to pass Braden Holtby for sole possession of eighth in franchise history in wins by a goaltender.

The Bears have won their last eight contests at Rocket Arena dating back to the 2021-22 season.

SHOTS: HER 31, CLE 24

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 21-for-24; CLE - Zach Sawchenko, 27-for-30

POWER PLAY: HER - 2-for-3; CLE - 0-for-1

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on the win tonight against a tough Cleveland team to start the road trip with two victories:

"It's huge - in both games we played well. Tonight we knew that they'd be coming out pretty snarly against us and so we counter-punched them and it was one of those games, it was a playoff-style game. We played well and we've got guys like Stromer and Perrott going to war for us. And as a total team effort, I'm proud of the guys."

Ethan Bear on what it took to close out the game:

"I think we just have to stick to our game plan and that sometimes it's just simple hockey - getting pucks in, making sure we're really managing the game the way we want, and just not trying to create too much at the offensive blue line and just being smart, not giving them any chances."

Bear on how the team stepped up to begin the road trip with a pair of wins:

"We know that Cleveland's been a good team and I think we knew what kind of mindset we have to have coming into this building. I give the team props. I think we played really well. Everyone contributed, everyone worked hard. And you know what, that's what you want to see."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, March 12, at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey returns home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night and Toyota Postcard Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

