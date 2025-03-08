Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars goaltender Ben Kraws

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.

Kraws, 24, has a 2-1-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in three games played for Texas, winning each of his last two AHL starts. The rookie goaltender has also appeared in 27 games for Idaho this season and has a 17-6-4 record, a 3.13 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage with two shutouts.

Upon finishing his college career last season, the goaltender joined Texas on an amateur tryout and went 2-2-0 in four regular season starts, with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV%, before appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed a one-year entry-level contract with Dallas on March 25, 2024.

The Stars face the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

